Home
/
Andover, MN
/
2036 161st Ave NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2036 161st Ave NW

2036 161st Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2036 161st Avenue Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home.
This terrific home has been updated with new flooring, kitchen, stainless steel appliances, bathrooms,and the list goes on.
The 4 bedrooms are on the main level along with living room, dining room, kitchen and full bathroom.
The lower level has family room with walk out, mud room, another full bath and laundry room.
There is a two car HEATED garage, along with new boiler and central A/C. Shop building NOT included.
Tenant pays gas, electric and trash. Water is well/septic. All new Anderson Windows will help with those heating and cooling costs.
Lawn care is included, tenants are responsible for snow removal.

Dogs 50 pounds or less are allowed with owner approval. There is a $25 per month pet fee per month per pet. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. ( See dog restrictions below)
No Smoking in this home. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or coverage will be put in place.NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.
This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 161st Ave NW have any available units?
2036 161st Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 2036 161st Ave NW have?
Some of 2036 161st Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 161st Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
2036 161st Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 161st Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 161st Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 2036 161st Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 2036 161st Ave NW offers parking.
Does 2036 161st Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 161st Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 161st Ave NW have a pool?
No, 2036 161st Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 2036 161st Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 2036 161st Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 161st Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 161st Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 161st Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2036 161st Ave NW has units with air conditioning.
