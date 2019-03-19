2036 161st Ave NW

Amenities

Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home.

This terrific home has been updated with new flooring, kitchen, stainless steel appliances, bathrooms,and the list goes on.

The 4 bedrooms are on the main level along with living room, dining room, kitchen and full bathroom.

The lower level has family room with walk out, mud room, another full bath and laundry room.

There is a two car HEATED garage, along with new boiler and central A/C. Shop building NOT included.

Tenant pays gas, electric and trash. Water is well/septic. All new Anderson Windows will help with those heating and cooling costs.

Lawn care is included, tenants are responsible for snow removal.



Dogs 50 pounds or less are allowed with owner approval. There is a $25 per month pet fee per month per pet. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. ( See dog restrictions below)

No Smoking in this home. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or coverage will be put in place.NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.