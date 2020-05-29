1856 157th Lane North West

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator parking pool garage

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This stunning 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom single family home located in Andover is available 6/1! This single family home features 2700 square feet with 3 car garage, bonus room, in unit laundry, A/C, patio deck! Rental price includes lawn care and snow removal, tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash. Unfinished basement provides great storage space. Pets to be considered with an additional $300 nonrefundable pet deposit per pet!! Minimum 12 month lease required. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due.