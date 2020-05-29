All apartments in Andover
Find more places like 1856 157th Lane North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Andover, MN
/
1856 157th Lane North West
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1856 157th Lane North West

1856 157th Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1856 157th Lane Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This stunning 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom single family home located in Andover is available 6/1! This single family home features 2700 square feet with 3 car garage, bonus room, in unit laundry, A/C, patio deck! Rental price includes lawn care and snow removal, tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash. Unfinished basement provides great storage space. Pets to be considered with an additional $300 nonrefundable pet deposit per pet!! Minimum 12 month lease required. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 157th Lane North West have any available units?
1856 157th Lane North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 1856 157th Lane North West have?
Some of 1856 157th Lane North West's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 157th Lane North West currently offering any rent specials?
1856 157th Lane North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 157th Lane North West pet-friendly?
No, 1856 157th Lane North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Andover.
Does 1856 157th Lane North West offer parking?
Yes, 1856 157th Lane North West offers parking.
Does 1856 157th Lane North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1856 157th Lane North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 157th Lane North West have a pool?
Yes, 1856 157th Lane North West has a pool.
Does 1856 157th Lane North West have accessible units?
No, 1856 157th Lane North West does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 157th Lane North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1856 157th Lane North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1856 157th Lane North West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1856 157th Lane North West has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRamsey, MNChamplin, MNBlaine, MNAnoka, MNFridley, MNElk River, MN
Rogers, MNShoreview, MNNew Brighton, MNBrooklyn Center, MNCrystal, MNNew Hope, MNColumbia Heights, MNSt. Anthony, MNRobbinsdale, MNIsanti, MNGolden Valley, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University