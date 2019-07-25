All apartments in Andover
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

14518 Kerry Street Northwest

14518 Kerry Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14518 Kerry Street Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14518 Kerry Street Northwest Available 09/12/19 Beautiful 3-Bed Home in a Desirable Family-Friendly Neighborhood - Don't miss this rare opportunity for this beautiful move in ready 1.5 story is located in a family-friendly neighborhood, on a quiet street, on a cul-de-sac, close to Round Lake, Trails, Schools and shopping. Formal dining room. The master bedroom is located on the upper level and features carpet floors, conventional ceiling. The Upper level includes 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The finished lower level features a bedroom, full bath, family room, office/study and laundry room. Outside you'll find a wood deck and patio overlooking the yard with mature trees. Exterior features include a great view, storage shed and garden. Cedar fencing on one side of lot. Home has had one owner. Very clean and well taken care of. No smoking home. Lot's of updates. New roof, windows, siding, carpet and flooring in 2016. New deck in 2018. New exterior paint 2016.

Contact us today!
Brody Beise
Text/Call 763-258-6297

*In the case this property is listed for sale, we may purchase the property, and lease it to you, at/close to the listed rent, ask for more details!*

(RLNE5024014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14518 Kerry Street Northwest have any available units?
14518 Kerry Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 14518 Kerry Street Northwest have?
Some of 14518 Kerry Street Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14518 Kerry Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
14518 Kerry Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14518 Kerry Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 14518 Kerry Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 14518 Kerry Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 14518 Kerry Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 14518 Kerry Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14518 Kerry Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14518 Kerry Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 14518 Kerry Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 14518 Kerry Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 14518 Kerry Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 14518 Kerry Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 14518 Kerry Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14518 Kerry Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 14518 Kerry Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
