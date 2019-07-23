All apartments in Andover
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:08 PM

13784 Vale Street Northwest

13784 Vale Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

13784 Vale Street Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please submit request for more info. This 2-story home has a lovely kitchen with SS appliances, lots of cabinets, nice counter top space and lots of room for entertaining. The dining room has a built in hutch and there's also a breakfast bar! Easy access to huge deck and big back yard w/storage shed. Huge Living Rm. Three bedrooms up and one down with LL family room and 2nd full bath. Gleaming HW floors throughout main floor. 3-car garage! Lots of home at this price in a great Andover neighborhood!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

