studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM
17 Studio Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
740 EMERICK Street
740 Emerick Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Studio
$1,200
1000 sqft
Extra Clean and Move In Condition - Available July 1st. Former Tax Accounting Business with Long term Salon and Dental Business. Landlord is anchor tenant with property always being maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Ypsilanti
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
265 S S Harris Road
265 S Harris Rd, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$7,000
10500 sqft
This 10,500 flex space consists 9,200 s.f. of warehouse & 1,300 s.f. of office space. ( Note 1,000 s.f. of the office space could be used as warehouse space. There is also potential for the tenant to secure an additional 3,000 s.f.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
1349 S HURON Street
1349 Huron Street, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$24,100
15228 sqft
AN OUTSTANDING ONE-OF-A-KIND WELL-MAINTAINED AND NICELY FINISHED ONE STORY OFFICE BUILDING IN A BUSINESS AND COMMERCIAL SETTING WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-945 AND APPROXIMATELY 16 MILES TO DETROIT METRO AIRPORT (20 MIN), 5 MILES TO WILLOW RUN AIRPORT (5
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
873 Cliffs Dr. #106
873 Cliffs Dr 106 B, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$1,150
873 Cliffs Dr. #106 Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom Lakeside Condo in Ypsilanti, MI - Come enjoy the best of both worlds with this gorgeous 1,374 sq ft 2 bed/1.
Results within 5 miles of Ypsilanti
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,499
477 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
48 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,018
650 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
1436 E MICHIGAN Avenue
1436 East Michigan Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$1,250
2600 sqft
BUILDING FOR LEASE NOW A BARBER SHOP WITH A REMODELED BATHROOM WITH A DOUBLE SINK AND CUSTOM CABINETS AND A BASEMENT.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
265 S Harris - Bldg B Road
265 South Harris Road, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$1,700
2500 sqft
This office space consists 8 offices ranging in size from 200 to 400 sq. ft. Collectively there is 2,500 sq. ft. of build to suit office space. It is available for $8.00 to $14.00 / sq. ft. + NNN expenses based on the amount space leased.
Results within 10 miles of Ypsilanti
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
2 Units Available
Elbel
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,779
523 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
79 Units Available
Broadway
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 15, 2020 MOVE-INS. LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Ann Arbor
555 E William Street
555 East William Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,300
387 sqft
Ann Arbor Tower Plaza RENT $1,300/month is conveniently located in the Central Campus area of the University of Michigan, this 26 story building remains the tallest building in Ann Arbor.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
32959 Warren
32959 Warren Road, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 180O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
44245 FORD Road
44245 Ford Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,200
2230 sqft
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE. GREAT LOCATION ON FORD ROAD! TENANT CAN US CONFERENCE ROOM AND LOBBY. INCLUDES WIFI. ACCESS TO BATHROOM ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE. NO REAL ESTATE TENANTS. AGENT OWNED.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Belleville
167 MAIN Street
167 Main Street, Belleville, MI
Studio
$1,000
2815 sqft
Maximum exposure and prime location and affordability. 2800+ square foot commercial building. Many possible uses. Separate utility meter for electric, water included in lease. Tenant to obtain any necessary approvals from the city.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Belleville
500 E Huron River
500 E Huron River Dr, Belleville, MI
Studio
$4,500
6943 sqft
HIGHEST QUALITY BRICK COMMERCIAL BUILDING FOR LEASE IN THE CITY OF BELLEVILLE. FORMER FLORIST, COFFEE HOUSE AND BAKERY WITH POTENTIAL FOR IMMEDIATE FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY AND OCCUPANCY.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Belleville
510 SAVAGE Road
510 Savage Road, Belleville, MI
Studio
$4,500
11000 sqft
11,000 SQUARE FEET OF RESEARCH AND OFFICE SPACE. THIS IS A TRIPLE NET LEASE.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Tappan
736 S. Forest #5
736 S Forest Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$920
400 sqft
Unit #5 Available 08/30/20 Studio Attic - Property Id: 319524 Top floor unique attic studio with vaulted ceilings. Great central campus location! Only two blocks to the Business and Law Schools. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
