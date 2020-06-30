Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet, $40/month (cat and dog combined)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: included in lease (1 per unit).