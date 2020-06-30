All apartments in Wyoming
Find more places like Deerview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wyoming, MI
/
Deerview
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Deerview

1860 RW Berends Dr SW · (616) 374-2039
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wyoming
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1860 RW Berends Dr SW, Wyoming, MI 49519

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deerview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet, $40/month (cat and dog combined)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: included in lease (1 per unit).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deerview have any available units?
Deerview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wyoming, MI.
What amenities does Deerview have?
Some of Deerview's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deerview currently offering any rent specials?
Deerview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deerview pet-friendly?
Yes, Deerview is pet friendly.
Does Deerview offer parking?
Yes, Deerview offers parking.
Does Deerview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deerview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deerview have a pool?
No, Deerview does not have a pool.
Does Deerview have accessible units?
No, Deerview does not have accessible units.
Does Deerview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deerview has units with dishwashers.
Does Deerview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Deerview has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Deerview?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49418
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW
Wyoming, MI 49519

Similar Pages

Wyoming 1 BedroomsWyoming 2 Bedrooms
Wyoming Apartments with ParkingWyoming Dog Friendly Apartments
Wyoming Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIKalamazoo, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Muskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MI
Zeeland, MISpringfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity