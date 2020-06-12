/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 AM
24 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wyandotte, MI
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
26 KREGER DR
26 Kreger Dr, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1934 sqft
Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Wyandotte
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Downtown Detroit
25 Units Available
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1281 sqft
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1083 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Detroit
9 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
990 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1092 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University
1 Unit Available
248 Mack Ave Apt 3
248 Mack Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1250 sqft
Brush park living -brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 story condo across the street from whole foods -indoor garage parking -across the street from the dmc and walking distance to ford field , comerica and many more attractions - stunning bedroom views of
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
Malcomson
1215 Griswold Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
875 sqft
ONLY 6 APARTMENTS LEFT! Move in today! Bedrock is excited to introduce the Malcomson Building - luxe, urban apartments located in Capitol Park at 1215 Griswold Street. Two and three bedroom apartments available, starting at $1750.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Jeffries
1 Unit Available
3933 Trumbull St Apt 5
3933 Trumbull Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Recently remodeled and ideally located within the historic neighborhood of Woodbridge, fall in love with this stunning, third floor home! Nestled next to gorgeous homes alike, take advantage of this great location with easy access to all the city
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Central
1 Unit Available
89 E EDSEL FORD FWY
89 Edsel Ford Freeway, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE EARLY June: No expense has been spared by the developer to bring this gorgeous penthouse online.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
University
1 Unit Available
2462 WOODWARD Avenue
2462 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2157 sqft
WELCOME TO WOODWARD PLACE CONDOS! Vaulted ceilings provide the atmosphere of a large home with the low maintenance living of a townhouse. 2 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 half guest bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Shaefer - Greenfield
1 Unit Available
4315 SCHAEFER Road
4315 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1507 sqft
Condominium for lease, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage, appliances, washer and dryer. Formal dinning room, Large cathedral ceiling Great room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Georgetown Commons
1 Unit Available
4314 SCHAEFER Road
4314 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Move in condition Georgetown Commons Condo.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
1135 Shelby Street
1135 Shelby Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1309 sqft
RARE RESIDENT OWNED WATERVIEW CONDO IN PRESTIGIOUS BOOK CADILLAC.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
20 Scottsdale Place
20 Scottsdale Pl, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1529 sqft
VERY SHARP RANCH STYLE CONDO WITH SPACIOUS ROOMS AND ALL APPLIANCES. GREAT LOCATION ON CUL-DE-SAC. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY AND FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
24901 MAYFAIR Street
24901 Mayfair St, Flat Rock, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
980 sqft
Creekside Village Condo for lease. Lovely townhouse. All new flooring. Carpeting upstairs. Laminate downstairs. Neat clean, neutral. Note 1.5 baths, spacious rooms and ready for immediately occupancy. Great complex. Pretty grounds with play-scape.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
14117 WATERSWAY Drive
14117 Watersway Dr, Gibraltar, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1012 sqft
READY FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY YOUR NEW HOME - NEW GRANITE THROUGHOUT - LARGE ROOMS - VAULTED CEILINGS - Balcony to enjoy the nice Summer Evenings and much more; You are literally across the Street from the Humbug Marina
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Morley
1 Unit Available
22700 GARRISON Street
22700 Garrison Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
CLEAN 2 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATH ON THE 9TH FLOOR OVERLOOKING DOWTOWN DEARBORN, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOO, MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, YOUR OWN STORAGE SPACE IN BASEMENT, HOA INCLUDES, A/C, FURNACE, HOT WATER, SWIMMING POOL, TRASH
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
1241 E Woodward
1241 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1154 sqft
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the video & the photos. Hazel Park the "New Hot Spot to live work and play" Welcome to Steeple Chase Luxury Apartments Construction underway.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
22666 WOODCREEK Drive
22666 Woodcreek Dr, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1384 sqft
Check out this meticulously cared for ranch condo, in Taylor's sought after Woodcreek Condominium Subdivision.
