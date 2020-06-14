117 Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI with garage
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 2
1 of 19
1 of 10
It's named for the American General "Mad Anthony" Wayne, and trust us you'll be mad about Wayne when you get here too!
Wayne is a city in Wayne County, Michigan, with a population of around 17,593. It is home to two Ford Motor Company plants and a couple of other factories. Its basically a suburb of Detroit, aka "Motor City," so it makes sense that car and truck plants would be located here. They may not smell great, but they do provide the townspeople with a whole lot of jobs. The city took note of its lack of pleasing aesthetics and underwent a few beautification projects over the past ten years that include landscaping projects and the installation of some hiking trails around the city. See more
Wayne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.