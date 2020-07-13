Apartment List
180 Apartments for rent in Waterford, MI with parking

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
7125 PONTIAC LAKE Road
7125 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
2 year lease minimum. Must provide credit report, proof of employment and a bank statement dated no less than 30 days old. Contact listing agent with any further questions. Renovated home ready for new home owners.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd
5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2712 sqft
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800** Right on Crescent Lake with full water

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2580 Dixie Hwy
2580 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$4,000
2800 sqft
2,800 SF freestanding retail building for sale Zoned B-1, Commercial. Located on heavily traveled Dixie Hwy. with traffic counts of 35,000 cars per day. Ample parking, Newer Roof.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
763 S WINDING Drive
763 South Winding Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! VERY CLEAN UPDATED HOME IN PEACEFUL AND PLEASANT LAKE COMMUNITY! THIS HOME IS VERY CUTE AND FUNCTIONAL! GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PROVIDE PLENTY OF OFF STREET PARKING! NEWER FLOORING AND CARPETING! UPDATED KITCHEN! BEAUTIFUL

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3559 PORT COVE Drive
3559 Port Cove Drive, Waterford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1378 sqft
BEAUTIFUL PORT COVE CONDO W/ BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF CASS LAKE. MOVE RIGHT IN! WATER AND CABLE TV ARE INCLUDED IN THE LEASE. $40 PER APPLICANT APPLICATION FEE TO APPLY. 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT. CABLE TV IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1420 DUNDEE Drive
1420 Dundee Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
WONDERFUL RANCH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, COVERED REAR PORCH, PETS ALLOWED (MUST BE INDIVIDUALLY APPROVED BY LANDLORD ON CASE BASIS) HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST MONTHS RENT.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4477 Louella Dr
4477 Louella Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Temporarily Paused while we work through current leads. Come see this clean, cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow home with a fenced backyard, Detached 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Wood floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4144 Airport Rd
4144 Airport Road, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
575 sqft
this is one unit of a 20 unit apartment complex ( 2-10 unit buildings), large parking area, coin-op laundry on site, water included, window air conditioning unit provided. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE451870)

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1362 W HURON Street
1362 West Huron Street, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,100
619 sqft
3 PRIVATE OFFICES IN THIS SPACE W/ ADDITIONAL RECEPTION AREA. THERE IS AN OPTION FOR SIGNAGE ON M-59. PRIVATE ENTRY. 24 HOUR SECURITY SURVEILLANCE. PLENTY OF PARKING IN PRIVATE LOT. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED EXTERIOR MAINTAINED BY OWNER.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2211 ELIZABETH LAKE Road
2211 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
2800 sqft
Large corner lot with 125 feet of frontage on busy Elizabeth Lake Road. Well maintained 7,350 SF 2 unit building. Available unit is 2800 SF and the other unit is currently leased by Rent-A-Center. 40 parking spaces available.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4194 Airport Road
4194 Airport Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$2,800
2950 sqft
Excellent location with terrific investment opportunity for sub-renting or owning. This building is perfectly sized for a day care facility, medical, dental, law firm, or accounting firm, etc. Nicely setup for 1, 2 or 3 tenants.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2720 DIXIE HWY Highway
2720 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Charming 10 unit complex. Lakefront (1) bedroom end unit with private entrance & deck 25'x8' overlooking all sports Silver Lake. Spacious living room has full view of lake. Kitchen, nook, ceramic floors & appliance. Excellent closets & storage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,091
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6639 Red Cedar Ln
6639 Red Cedar Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2540 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER. You can do a Rent to Own or Purchase on this beautiful property. Enjoy this 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath condo that sits across the lake.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Flex Lease @ Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,370
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
#705-101 Furnished Apartment w/ Scenic Lookout Available 09/29/20 "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4505 CLINTONVILLE Road
4505 Clintonville Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$2,395
1260 sqft
Commercial building available for rent. NO Equipment. Great location at the corner of Clintonville and Mann Rd in Independence Township. Ample parking. Building has been used as an auto repair shop for the last 30 years. Zoned Commercial /Office. C1.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
121 Ogemaw Rd
121 Ogemaw Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1504 sqft
Please contact via email for prompt response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.

1 of 24

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Seminole Hills
165 Chippewa Rd
165 Chippewa Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Application is pending on this home Must see rental property located in Historic Seminole Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath Colonial Style Home. Large living room features a decorative fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4752 SASHABAW Road
4752 Sashabaw Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Great location on a high traffic street. It could be used as a pizzeria, ice cream shop (walk-up windows), storefront, internet cafe, coffee shop, and many other possibilities. Large paved parking lot with easy access to I-75. 1Mo Rent, 1MO Sec Dep.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1990 UNION LAKE Road
1990 Union Lake Road, Commerce, MI
Studio
$1,200
7653 sqft
Prime commercial office space location on Union Lake Road in Commerce Twp! Beautifully remodeled suite located in the Union Lake Professional Center. Suite includes 4 offices, reception area with lobby, kitchen area, and 2 restrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1899 ORCHARD LAKE Road
1899 Orchard Lake Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,825
8960 sqft
BUILDING 1899- SUITE 203- B. Second floor, Freshly painted, new flooring. Furnished and MOVE IN READY! 1459 sq ft office for lease with reception area, conference room and several individual offices.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
255 ALHAMBRA Street
255 Alhambra Street, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Lease starts August 3, 2020. SPACIOUS & UPDATED 3 Bedroom TOWNHOUSE! 2 1/2 Baths! 2nd Floor Laundry! 2006 Built! 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE! Gorgeous Kitchen with GRANITE Counters, Newer Stove, Refrig, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4798 Sundale Drive
4798 Sundale Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1357 sqft
Great Clarkston ranch with easy access to I75. Newer updates: roof, kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher, furnace & c/a. Interior is currently being painted throughout and new carpet to be installed in living room and family room soon.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8125 SUTTON Court
8125 Sutton Court, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1355 sqft
Newer Built Condominiums located with in walking distance to 2 beautiful lakes. The Property Features Three Bedrooms, Three Full Baths with One Lavatory on the main Floor. Really open concept design home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Waterford, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waterford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

