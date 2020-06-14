Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

65 Apartments for rent in Waterford, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waterford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4477 Louella Dr
4477 Louella Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Temporarily Paused while we work through current leads. Come see this clean, cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow home with a fenced backyard, Detached 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Wood floors throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,046
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Seminole Hills
1 Unit Available
157 E Iroquois
157 East Iroquois Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1170 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home in the Historical District - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with basement in the historical district. Newly updated. Fresh paint. Hardwood floors redone. New carpet, Granite counter tops. $1175 per month.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Seminole Hills
1 Unit Available
165 Chippewa Rd
165 Chippewa Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Application is pending on this home Must see rental property located in Historic Seminole Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath Colonial Style Home. Large living room features a decorative fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Walled Lake
Contact for Availability
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
498 Montana Ave
498 Montana Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
722 sqft
Remodeled home, bsmt, central air, lg screened in ft porch, handicap ramp to front door, hardwood floors Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2482539)

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2148 LANGHAM Drive
2148 Langham Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3294 sqft
Welcome to 2148 Langham where the Seller spared no expense on this 2004 custom-built home With Birmingham schools and private Walnut Lake dock/beach privileges. Retreat to your first floor master suite.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4238 STILL MEADOW Lane
4238 Still Meadow Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3064 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom home with Bloomfield Hills Schools. Spacious home with large master suite with sitting area/library. Full basement. Hardwood floors, newer carpet, beautiful kitchen, open and bright. Very spacious.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
90 Pingree Ave
90 Pingree Avenue, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
881 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2950 TURTLE POND Court
2950 Turtlepond Court, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4660 sqft
French Villa located in Prestigious Turtle lake. Over 4,600 sq feet of custom living & design. Open Floor plan offering a Gourmet kitchen,custom cabinetry, ceramic tiling& viking appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4113 TELEGRAPH RD # G-209
4113 Telegraph Road, Oakland County, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT UPPER UNIT CONDO RIGHT NEXT TO SHOPPING WITH EASY COMMUTE TO ANYWHERE.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
5604 SUNNYCREST Drive
5604 Sunnycrest Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1323 sqft
Welcome home! A true must-see, this beautiful West Bloomfield ranch with Walnut Lake access, and desirable Birmingham schools is ready for new tenants.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4250 MARGATE Lane
4250 Margate Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3109 sqft
FANTASTIC LEASE OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE JULY 1ST! Beautiful colonial home in Wabeek with Bloomfield Hills schools. Completely remodeled with hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4576 WAGON WHEEL Drive
4576 Wagon Wheel Drive, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
2796 sqft
5 BEDROOMS, BLOOMFIELD SCHOOLS, AND A GREAT YARD FOR PLENTY OF FUN AND ENTERTAINMENT! THIS COLONIAL FEATURES A COMPLETELY REMODELED KITCHEN WHICH INCLUDES GORGEOUS QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, TILE BACKSPLASH, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
149 S VISTA
149 Vista Drive South, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1620 sqft
$1695 FOR ONE YEAR LEASE OR $1550 FOR 2 OR MORE YEAR LEASE. Fabulous Townhouse Style Condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Loft and 2-Car Attached Garage.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4021 COMMERCE Road
4021 Commerce Road, Orchard Lake Village, MI
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
6247 sqft
You could live here in time for BOATING SEASON! The pictures are good but you need to see this house to experience it. Overlooking the most sought after lake in Michigan, is this Aspen inspired gem.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,243
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1618 sqft
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable
Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
8 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,260
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65
26248 Franklin Pointe Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful opportunity to rent in southfield's franklin pointe condominuims. This complex boasts a common pool and conveniently close to expressways. Nestled just east of franklin road. This 3br 2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Meadowbrook Hills
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Waterford, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waterford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

