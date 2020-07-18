All apartments in Washtenaw County
Find more places like 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washtenaw County, MI
/
969 E Summerfield Glen Circle
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

969 E Summerfield Glen Circle

969 West Summerfield Glen · (734) 604-4426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

969 West Summerfield Glen, Washtenaw County, MI 48103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Summerfield Glen upper level condo w/9 ft ceilings is SW facing courtyard allowing lots of natural light to fill the unit. Kitchen features SS appliances, porcelain tile floors with 42 upper maple cabinets & bar seating overlooking the Living & Dining Room. Enjoy relaxing in your screened porch w/tile floors that is found just off the Living Room. Large aster Bedroom w/double closets & en-suite Bath, plus a Second Bedroom & Guest Bath. One-car detached garage, and additional parking for guests near the front door. Convenient location is adjacent to the Liberty Athletic Club, only a mile from Zingerman's Roadhouse, Plum Market, Kroger/Meijers, Veterans Park and 13 minutes to UM Hospital. Easy access to Downtown Ann Arbor, expressways, public transportation, and many other Dining & Shopping options. Non Smoking, No Pets. 12 Month Lease Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle have any available units?
969 E Summerfield Glen Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle have?
Some of 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
969 E Summerfield Glen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washtenaw County.
Does 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle offers parking.
Does 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle have a pool?
No, 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle have accessible units?
No, 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 969 E Summerfield Glen Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd
Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MI
Dearborn, MIEast Lansing, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MISouth Lyon, MIYpsilanti, MINorthville, MIBelleville, MIPlymouth, MIBrighton, MI
Dundee, MIWalled Lake, MILivonia, MIWayne, MIRomulus, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIMilford, MIHowell, MIMonroe, MIGarden City, MISouth Monroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity