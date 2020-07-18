969 E Summerfield Glen Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Summerfield Glen upper level condo w/9 ft ceilings is SW facing courtyard allowing lots of natural light to fill the unit. Kitchen features SS appliances, porcelain tile floors with 42 upper maple cabinets & bar seating overlooking the Living & Dining Room. Enjoy relaxing in your screened porch w/tile floors that is found just off the Living Room. Large aster Bedroom w/double closets & en-suite Bath, plus a Second Bedroom & Guest Bath. One-car detached garage, and additional parking for guests near the front door. Convenient location is adjacent to the Liberty Athletic Club, only a mile from Zingerman's Roadhouse, Plum Market, Kroger/Meijers, Veterans Park and 13 minutes to UM Hospital. Easy access to Downtown Ann Arbor, expressways, public transportation, and many other Dining & Shopping options. Non Smoking, No Pets. 12 Month Lease Only.