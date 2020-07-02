All apartments in Walled Lake
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1309 DECKER Road

1309 Decker Road · (248) 380-8800
Location

1309 Decker Road, Walled Lake, MI 48390
Walled Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home and on a large lot. The pictures just do not do it justice the house has so much character. Kitchen has solid hickory cabinets, living room and dining room has dark walnut wood floors. Large family room has cathedral ceilings. Main bath has beautiful limestone and marble inlays in floor. Extremely large fenced backyard with vegetable garden and shed. 3 car garage with lots of work space. Close to M5, 12 oaks mall, restaurants and Walled Lake Beach. A Must See, Available in July 1. Pets Negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

