1309 DECKER Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom home and on a large lot. The pictures just do not do it justice the house has so much character. Kitchen has solid hickory cabinets, living room and dining room has dark walnut wood floors. Large family room has cathedral ceilings. Main bath has beautiful limestone and marble inlays in floor. Extremely large fenced backyard with vegetable garden and shed. 3 car garage with lots of work space. Close to M5, 12 oaks mall, restaurants and Walled Lake Beach. A Must See, Available in July 1. Pets Negotiable.