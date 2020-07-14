All apartments in Utica
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Encore Townhomes

11699 Weingartz W · (586) 210-2044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI 48315

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1497 sqft

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1497 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Encore Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
key fob access
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
new construction
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Luxury Townhome Living in Southeast Michigan, Encore Townhomes is setting the stage as the newest premier living destination in Macomb County. With its sophisticated design, superior comforts and keen sensibility, Encore offers a symphony of style in luxury living. Choose from an ensemble of artistic two and three bedroom apartment and townhome-style floor plans, each with 1 or 2-car attached garages, sleek gourmet kitchens, custom tiled baths, and modern, upscale finishes throughout. Located in the historic city of Utica, where small town life meets big city conveniences, you are just minutes to major expressways, superior schools, award-winning restaurants, distinctive shopping centers and exciting entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per home
Deposit: 1-1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Some breed restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. Each Garage is Attached to Your Home.
Storage Details: In garage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Encore Townhomes have any available units?
Encore Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Encore Townhomes have?
Some of Encore Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Encore Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Encore Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Encore Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Encore Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Encore Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Encore Townhomes offers parking.
Does Encore Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Encore Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Encore Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Encore Townhomes has a pool.
Does Encore Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Encore Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Encore Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Encore Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Encore Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Encore Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
