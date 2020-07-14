Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet ice maker microwave range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub key fob access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking internet access new construction online portal playground smoke-free community

Luxury Townhome Living in Southeast Michigan, Encore Townhomes is setting the stage as the newest premier living destination in Macomb County. With its sophisticated design, superior comforts and keen sensibility, Encore offers a symphony of style in luxury living. Choose from an ensemble of artistic two and three bedroom apartment and townhome-style floor plans, each with 1 or 2-car attached garages, sleek gourmet kitchens, custom tiled baths, and modern, upscale finishes throughout. Located in the historic city of Utica, where small town life meets big city conveniences, you are just minutes to major expressways, superior schools, award-winning restaurants, distinctive shopping centers and exciting entertainment.