Amenities
Luxury Townhome Living in Southeast Michigan, Encore Townhomes is setting the stage as the newest premier living destination in Macomb County. With its sophisticated design, superior comforts and keen sensibility, Encore offers a symphony of style in luxury living. Choose from an ensemble of artistic two and three bedroom apartment and townhome-style floor plans, each with 1 or 2-car attached garages, sleek gourmet kitchens, custom tiled baths, and modern, upscale finishes throughout. Located in the historic city of Utica, where small town life meets big city conveniences, you are just minutes to major expressways, superior schools, award-winning restaurants, distinctive shopping centers and exciting entertainment.