Apartment List
/
MI
/
utica
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 AM

226 Apartments for rent in Utica, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Utica apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
2 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
46027 Vanker
46027 Vanker Ave, Utica, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
835 sqft
Charming and well maintained unit, located in nice residential area of homes, not a large apartment complex but a small 3 unit freestanding building, upstairs unit includes heat and water, large open living room w/dining area, galley style kitchen

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
11179 Hall Road
11179 Hall Road, Utica, MI
Studio
$1,700
1700 sqft
Retail or Commercial use. Located on Hall Road with High Visibility and High Traffic Counts. Open floor plan with 10ft ceiling. Space has 8ft overhead door.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45467 Sterritt Street
45467 Sterritt Street, Utica, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, 1,728 SF house in Utica. Small Pet-Friendly - Spacious 1728 square foot home in Utica features 3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bath, 2-Car Garage & 25' x 14' Family Room & 14' x 16' Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Utica
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
13220 Canopy Drive
13220 Canopy Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1154 sqft
Enjoy Lakeside Mall living at Nottingham Cove Condominiums! Walk to Kroger, or bike/walk to mall stores and area restaurants! Away from M59 for quiet living! This upper level end unit condo with cathedral ceilings, in-unit laundry, balcony, is

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8084 RUSSELL Street
8084 Russell Street, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
842 sqft
Welcome to this Turn Key home located in Shelby Township; walking distance to downtown Utica, shopping areas, restaurants, city parks, and award winning Utica Community Schools.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5371 PINE AIRES Drive
5371 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1324 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor ranch condo located in the deep complex. Southern exposure with open view. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Cathedral ceiling and gas fire place in the Great room. Two large bedrooms each with walk in closet.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
14070 Webster
14070 Webster Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
WELCOME TO THE TOWN CENTER APARTMENT COMMUNITY JUST SOUTH OF THE LIVE/WORK CONDO'S ON LAKESIDE BLVD. IN SHELBY TOWNSHIP...EVERYTHING IS JUST MINUTES AWAY, SHOPPING, EATING, CHURCHES, PARKS, BIKING, ETC.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
45517 Revere
45517 Revere Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO THE TOWN CENTER APARTMENT COMMUNITY JUST SOUTH OF THE LIVE/WORK CONDO'S ON LAKESIDE BLVD. IN SHELBY TOWNSHIP....EVERYTHING IS JUST MINUTES AWAY, SHOPPING, EATING, PARKS, BIKING, ETC. THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
14196 Lakeside
14196 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
14208 Lakeside
14208 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5520 Pine Aires Dr
5520 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
FOR LEASE - Immediate Occupancy. Large UPPER unit condo with private entry, balcony and attached 1 car garage with direct access. Two master bedrooms - both with walk-in closets and full baths. Balcony accessible from Great Room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
43130 UTICA Road
43130 Utica Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$2,750
2360 sqft
Fully renovated building located in Sterling Heights on Utica and Van Dyke! Features 8 offices, a large conference room, an additional office with 4 cubicles, 2 baths, kitchen, and beautiful sitting area with a gas fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
13810 Lakeside Circle
13810 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,700
2480 sqft
Are you looking for a turn key ready retail jewelry store located in a high traffic location? A recently closed jewelry store due to owner retiring. Retail space is equipped with a $250,000 build out and fixtures that are less than 10 years old.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
46162 Van Dyke
46162 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,495
1547 sqft
Prime Van Dyke Frontage - Office or Retail Use Permitted - Great Location - Great Condition.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7333 Triangle
7333 Triangle Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,783
2270 sqft
New space available in Sterling Heights. Ideal for call center or sales office. 21 built in work stations with additional private offices, conference room, kitchenette and more. Nice finishes throughout. Private entry with private restrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
45305 MARKET STREET
45305 Market Street, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$2,500
2019 sqft
WHAT A WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY!!!1ST CLASS HAIR SALON/SPA FULL SERVICE...GREAT DESIGN,ALMOST ALL THE FIXTURES REMAIN.OWNER WILL CONSIDER HELPING WITH ANY IMPROVEMENTS IF NEEDED.YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE LOCATION.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
14072 Lakeside Blvd
14072 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
Here it is!! Another Live/Work that is for lease. Own your own business on the 1st floor and live above on the 2nd and 3rd floors with private door and single car garage.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
45281 Market St
45281 Market Street, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$2,400
1188 sqft
Terrific opportunity for your business. This business space has been a very busy nail salon for many years. Great location, easy in and out. Lots of windows for natural light, and just west of Costco.
Results within 5 miles of Utica
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Utica, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Utica apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Utica 1 BedroomsUtica 2 BedroomsUtica 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUtica Apartments with BalconyUtica Apartments with Garage
Utica Apartments with GymUtica Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUtica Apartments with ParkingUtica Apartments with PoolUtica Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Utica Dog Friendly ApartmentsUtica Furnished ApartmentsUtica Pet Friendly PlacesUtica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MI
Wyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor