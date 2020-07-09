8720 PELHAM Road

Amenities

* Great Business opportunity, across from a very busy park (see Pic) , Outdoor hockey, Baseball and High school football field



* Property on the same side of Saveland Supermarket, Residential houses and business.



* Building has Drive Thru & very clean is Zoned B1: bring your business (Permissible to Offices, Bakery, Salon, Retail, Service, Pharmacy etc..) Based on business use check with city for approval.



* Bring all offers ! if you have further questions feel free to contact me 313-437-3804