All apartments in Taylor
Find more places like 8720 PELHAM Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Taylor, MI
/
8720 PELHAM Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:44 AM

8720 PELHAM Road

8720 Pelham Road · (313) 437-3804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Taylor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $700
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

8720 Pelham Road, Taylor, MI 48180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
* Great Business opportunity, across from a very busy park (see Pic) , Outdoor hockey, Baseball and High school football field

* Property on the same side of Saveland Supermarket, Residential houses and business.

* Building has Drive Thru & very clean is Zoned B1: bring your business (Permissible to Offices, Bakery, Salon, Retail, Service, Pharmacy etc..) Based on business use check with city for approval.

* Bring all offers ! if you have further questions feel free to contact me 313-437-3804

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 PELHAM Road have any available units?
8720 PELHAM Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Taylor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Taylor Rent Report.
Is 8720 PELHAM Road currently offering any rent specials?
8720 PELHAM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 PELHAM Road pet-friendly?
No, 8720 PELHAM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylor.
Does 8720 PELHAM Road offer parking?
No, 8720 PELHAM Road does not offer parking.
Does 8720 PELHAM Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 PELHAM Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 PELHAM Road have a pool?
No, 8720 PELHAM Road does not have a pool.
Does 8720 PELHAM Road have accessible units?
No, 8720 PELHAM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 PELHAM Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8720 PELHAM Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8720 PELHAM Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8720 PELHAM Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8720 PELHAM Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Taylor 1 BedroomsTaylor 2 Bedrooms
Taylor Apartments with GaragesTaylor Apartments with Parking
Taylor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIDearborn, MI
Perrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIDundee, MIEastpointe, MIDearborn Heights, MI
Flat Rock, MISt. Clair Shores, MIWalled Lake, MISouth Monroe, MIWayne, MIWyandotte, MIBirmingham, MIFerndale, MIInkster, MIClawson, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity