25526 GODDARD Road

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE ALL ON 1 LEVEL, GREAT AND CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH HEAVY TRAFFIC ON GODDARD ROAD. LOTS OF POTENTIAL USES, LAWYER OFFICE, REAL ESTATE OFFICE, ETC., JUST TAKE A LOOK AND YOU WILL SEE. NEWER BUILT BUILDING THAT OFFERS 2,240 SQUARE FOOT, MAINLY OPEN SLATE TO MAKE IT INTO WHAT YOU NEED. BUILDING OFFERS 2 HALF BATHS, 3 NICE SIZE SEPARATE OFFICES, BREAK AREA, SEPARATE FURNACE AND HOT WATER TANK, VERY WELL INSULATED, SET UP THROUGHOUT WITH JACKS FOR COMPUTERS AND PHONES. LEASE INCLUDES TAX'S, EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE, SNOW REMOVAL, TRASH REMOVAL & LANDSCAPING. TENANT TO PAY FOR ALL UTILITIES (GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER, PHONES, INTERNET, ETC.) TENANT ALSO RESPONSIBLE FOR FRONT WALK (10FT) FOR SHOVELING OF SNOW ETC. SECURITY DEPOSIT 1 1/2 MONTHS RENT. DON'T DELAY GET YOUR BUSINESS STARTED TODAY!!