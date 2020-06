Amenities

NICE SPACE NICE STRIP CLEAN MODERN HIGHLY VISIBLE ON GODDARD RD. MANY STRONG NEIGHBORING BUSINESSES AND LONG TERM TENANTS THIS 1100 SQ.FT. IS PERFECT FOR PRACTICALLY ANY COMMERCIAL RETAIL OR SERVICE USE SET UP SHOP HERE AND MAKE IT EASY FOR YOUR CLIENTS AND CUSTOMERS TO FIND YOU WITH GOOD AMPLE SHARED STRIP PARKING. PHENOMENAL TRAFFIC COUNT ON GODDARD RD. NEAR ALL CITY SERVICES BE PART OF BUSTLING DYNAMIC GROWING CITY OF TAYLOR BUSY CORRIDOR AND BUSINESS DISTRICT. $1200. NNN DATA ACCURATE NOT GUARANTEED. EASY SHOWINGS THANK YOU.