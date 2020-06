14360 GAGE Street

Amenities

***FOR RENT*** TAYLOR 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME OFFERING YOU JUST UNDER 1100 SQFT OF ENTRY LEVEL LIVING SPACE, 1 FULL BATH, CENTRAL AIR, COMPLETELY FENCED YARD, SHED FOR EXTRA STORAGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS LARGE DINING AREA, SOME APPLIANCES INCLUDED, LARGE SIZE LIVING ROOM WITH LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS THAT CARRY THROUGH ENTIRE HOME, GENEROUS SIZE BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATH, SEPARATE LAUNDRY/UTILITY ROOM, TASTEFULLY DECORATED, NEUTRAL-DECOR THROUGHOUT, 13 MONTH MIN LEASE REQUIRED, 1ST MONTHS RENT + 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT + $295 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE + $99 PROCESSING FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING, A NON-REFUNDABLE HOLD DEPOSIT EQUIVALENT TO 1 MONTHS RENT REQUIRED WITHIN 24-48 HOURS OF APPLICATION ACCEPTANCE, CLEAN! CLEAN! CLEAN! MANY EXTRAS, CALL TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!