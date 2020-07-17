16710 Michigan Ave

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home with full basement, attached 2 car garage, deck & standard appliances nestled on 2 acres in a rural country setting.
Included: Basic summer lawn maintenance, Trash service, Basic high speed internet w/router.
Not Included: All other utilities, Snow Removal, Un-attached Buildings(2), Use of surrounding field, Hunting lease. Most available at an additional monthly cost.
Additional Details: No Pets, No Smoking, 12Mo. Min Lease,
(RLNE5914126)