St. Joseph County, MI
16710 Michigan Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

16710 Michigan Ave

16710 Michigan Avenue · (616) 901-8069
Location

16710 Michigan Avenue, St. Joseph County, MI 49093

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1750 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home with full basement, attached 2 car garage, deck & standard appliances nestled on 2 acres in a rural country setting.

Included: Basic summer lawn maintenance, Trash service, Basic high speed internet w/router.

Not Included: All other utilities, Snow Removal, Un-attached Buildings(2), Use of surrounding field, Hunting lease. Most available at an additional monthly cost.

Additional Details: No Pets, No Smoking, 12Mo. Min Lease,

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16710 Michigan Ave have any available units?
16710 Michigan Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16710 Michigan Ave have?
Some of 16710 Michigan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16710 Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16710 Michigan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16710 Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16710 Michigan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Joseph County.
Does 16710 Michigan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16710 Michigan Ave offers parking.
Does 16710 Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16710 Michigan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16710 Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 16710 Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16710 Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 16710 Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16710 Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16710 Michigan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 16710 Michigan Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16710 Michigan Ave has units with air conditioning.
