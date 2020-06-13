/
niles
39 Apartments for rent in Niles, MI📍
1 Unit Available
803 Regent Street
803 Regent Street, Niles, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1 bath duplex in Niles features hardwood floors and a claw foot tub, making this a must see! Tons of vintage charm plus washer and dryer hook-ups, off street parking, and a great location- close proximity to local restaurants
1 Unit Available
1731 Oak St- E
1731 Oak St, Niles, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
625 sqft
Included heat, water, sewer & trash. Tenant pays electric! Due to major remodeling and upgrades in 2006-2009, there is a nice individual personality to the appearance of each apartment.
1 Unit Available
1544 Ferndale Boulevard
1544 Ferndale Boulevard, Berrien County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Our newest unit is a 3 bedroom home close to Niles and South Bend in a beautiful wooded setting with a large back and front yard.
Northeast South Bend
147 Units Available
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,092
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1295 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Northeast South Bend
8 Units Available
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
12 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
31 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
$810
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
25 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
38 Units Available
Prosper South Bend
3001 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
983 sqft
Located in South Bend, Indiana, Prosper Apartments features one, two and three-bedroom apartments in addition to community amenities, which include a playground, theatre room, dog park, 24-Hour Fitness Center, pool, tanning bed, large community room
25 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$872
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$785
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
6 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
37 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Northeast South Bend
1 Unit Available
120 S Niles Ave
120 S Niles Ave, South Bend, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4100 sqft
120 S Niles Ave Available 08/01/20 Luxury 5 Bedroom Townhouse - Luxury townhouse in downtown South Bend's East Bank neighborhood. Amazing views of Howard Park, the River Lights, Seitz Park from the 3rd floor balcony. (RLNE5708870)
1 Unit Available
6103 Rockefellar Court
6103 Rockefeller Court, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
6103 Rockefellar Court Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Granger Home in Penn Schools District - ***AVAILABLE JULY 8TH, 2020 ***SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***OCCUPIED*** A modern Granger Villa located in Main Street Villas close to shopping and
1 Unit Available
17939 Edgewood Walk
17939 Edgewood Walk, St. Joseph County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3013 sqft
Executive home in Juday Creek, 5 mins to Unv. of Notre Dame.
1 Unit Available
419 Abbey St.
419 Abbey St, Roseland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1919 sqft
419 Abbey St. Available 07/31/20 Close to Notre Dame, Town home at Dublin Village, 3 bedroom 3.5 baths.
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
202 E. Bartlett
202 East Bartlett Street, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$875
202 E. Bartlett - Property Id: 292904 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292904 Property Id 292904 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828261)
1 Unit Available
104 Courtland Street
104 Courtland Street, Dowagiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this cute and clean 1 bedroom upstairs apartment on Courtland st in Dowagiac! This unit features new vinyl plank flooring throughout, new paint and new carpet. There are window a/c units but owner does not guarantee repair or replacement.
1 Unit Available
13406 Golden Harvest Lane
13406 Golden Harvest Lane, Granger, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3668 sqft
Move today into this spacious 4-bedroom 3668 sqft house located in the desirable city of Granger, in one of the top school districts- PHM, close to North Point, Discovery and Penn.
1 Unit Available
1239 East Madison Street
1239 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1485 sqft
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom home centrally located in South Bend.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Niles, the median rent is $500 for a studio, $601 for a 1-bedroom, $777 for a 2-bedroom, and $995 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Niles, check out our monthly Niles Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Niles area include Indiana University-South Bend, Kalamazoo College, Western Michigan University, and Bethel College-Indiana. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Niles from include South Bend, Kalamazoo, Mishawaka, Elkhart, and Michigan City.