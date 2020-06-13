/
coldwater
2 Apartments for rent in Coldwater, MI📍
Apartments at Sauk Trail
150 Anderson Drive, Coldwater, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
924 sqft
Apartments at Sauk Trail is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents. We offer one and two bedrooms that are sure to please.
89 S Monroe St Apt 1
89 South Monroe Street, Coldwater, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
700 sqft
Small 2 bedroom, 1 bath(no tub-shower only) apartment close to Downtown Coldwater. This apartment was recently updated with new flooring, paint and kitchen. It is not suitable for more than 3 people.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Coldwater rentals listed on Apartment List is $870.
Some of the colleges located in the Coldwater area include Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne, Kalamazoo College, and Kellogg Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Coldwater from include Fort Wayne, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Jackson.