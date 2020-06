Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location Downtown St. Clair, Very close walk to many restaurants, Boardwalk along the St. Clair River,. St. Clair Marina is just across the street. Home has just been freshly painted, Home is in A-1 Condition, offers a lot of living space ( 1,938 square feet), Large Front Porch for Relaxing & Enjoying our Summer Weather. Includes full basement and 1 car garage, NO PETS PLEASE.



Available May 20th