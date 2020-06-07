29629 Harper Ave

Amenities
Absolutely beautiful building "For Lease Only" in St. Clair Shores! Seller is open to selling for cash or short term land contract w/ large down! Contact listing broker for more info. A very well cared for & well taken care of building! Great location & great building for multiple uses, come see the many possibilities! 3,606 sq ft building, w/ hardwood floors, 2-private bathrooms, front desk/reception area, building is split in half, with separate entrances to each side, rear parking lot, additional 100 spaces available for extra $100 per month, if needed. Listing broker to be at all showings!