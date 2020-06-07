29629 Harper Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Absolutely beautiful building "For Lease Only" in St. Clair Shores! Seller is open to selling for cash or short term land contract w/ large down! Contact listing broker for more info. A very well cared for & well taken care of building! Great location & great building for multiple uses, come see the many possibilities! 3,606 sq ft building, w/ hardwood floors, 2-private bathrooms, front desk/reception area, building is split in half, with separate entrances to each side, rear parking lot, additional 100 spaces available for extra $100 per month, if needed. Listing broker to be at all showings!