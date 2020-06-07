All apartments in St. Clair Shores
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:01 PM

29629 Harper Ave

29629 Harper Avenue · (586) 792-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29629 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI 48082
Saint Clair Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 3600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely beautiful building "For Lease Only" in St. Clair Shores! Seller is open to selling for cash or short term land contract w/ large down! Contact listing broker for more info. A very well cared for & well taken care of building! Great location & great building for multiple uses, come see the many possibilities! 3,606 sq ft building, w/ hardwood floors, 2-private bathrooms, front desk/reception area, building is split in half, with separate entrances to each side, rear parking lot, additional 100 spaces available for extra $100 per month, if needed. Listing broker to be at all showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29629 Harper Ave have any available units?
29629 Harper Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 29629 Harper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
29629 Harper Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29629 Harper Ave pet-friendly?
No, 29629 Harper Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Clair Shores.
Does 29629 Harper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 29629 Harper Ave does offer parking.
Does 29629 Harper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29629 Harper Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29629 Harper Ave have a pool?
No, 29629 Harper Ave does not have a pool.
Does 29629 Harper Ave have accessible units?
No, 29629 Harper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 29629 Harper Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 29629 Harper Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29629 Harper Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 29629 Harper Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
