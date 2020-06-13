45 Apartments for rent in Southgate, MI with balcony
Southgate, Michigan: the citys mayor dubbed it "the Dining Capital of Downriver" because of its vast array of chain and small, family owned restaurants.
Michigan may not elicit the warmest of descriptions lately, and Detroit's certainly leading in the "Look Away Awkwardly" category, but south of the Motor City is Southgate, a pleasant, community with a number of charming suburban amenities and warm, welcoming people. This quadrangle of greenery is located squarely within the Downriver area, a hot spot for Michiganites desperate for great (and often foreign) food, from family run restaurants to famous chains like Sonic (which was born here). And while the state may be struggling, it looks like Southgate is poised to be one of the first locations to bounce back, judging by the rising home prices and cost of living. Overall, Southgate has all the qualifications for prime real estate, and now is the time to settle in for the long haul. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Southgate renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.