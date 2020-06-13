Apartment List
MI
southgate
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Southgate, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
13741 Longtin St
13741 Longtin Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Southgate. Amenities included: central air, new stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, fenced in yard, and enclosed back porch. No Utilities included.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
2243 19th St
2243 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with a partially finished basement and enclosed back porch, kitchen, dining room and living room with wood-burning fireplace. Quiet area and close to schools.
Results within 5 miles of Southgate
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
26 KREGER DR
26 Kreger Dr, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1934 sqft
Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
23680 Northstone Village Dr
23680 Northstone Village Dr, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
First Floor Condo Unit with Living room.Private Entry.Central Air.Newer kitchen will all appliances included.Pantry Space.Master Bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet.Laundry area with washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 31

Last updated March 5 at 08:06pm
River Rouge
1 Unit Available
412 Campbell Street
412 Campbell Street, River Rouge, MI
4 Bedrooms
$995
1487 sqft
JUST LOWERED Come see this Spacious renovated home in River Rouge. Hardwood floor in Living Room, Eat in area in Kitchen. Large first floor Master Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, Separate Family room with Fireplace. Full unfinished basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
24029 Clinton Squire Blvd - 215
24029 Clinton, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
If you apply this week and take possession in August you will receive August rent free with a 12 month lease! If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.

1 of 15

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
22666 WOODCREEK Drive
22666 Woodcreek Dr, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1384 sqft
Check out this meticulously cared for ranch condo, in Taylor's sought after Woodcreek Condominium Subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Southgate
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,292
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8870 Littlefield St
8870 Littlefield Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8870 Littlefield St in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
4487 Niagara St
4487 Niagara Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
996 sqft
Fall in love with this home before even stepping in side. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a massive backyard surrounded by trees, offering cool shade during the hot summer months and a spacious covered back porch.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8596 Pinehurst Street
8596 Pinehurst Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2224 sqft
4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms brick Tudour. Hardwood Floors with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stove, Fridge, microwave and Dryer. Newer Windows. Large front porch. Monthly $1000 plus Security Deposit $1500.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
714 Western St.
714 Western Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
714 Western St. Available 06/15/20 714 Western, Inkster 3 bedroom/ 1 bath with garage and basement - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at https://bit.ly/714-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath is waiting for you and your family.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
11405 Minock St
11405 Minock Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located South of Plymouth and East of Evergreen. This home features a covered front porch, dining room, ceiling fans, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
3202 Moore St
3202 Moore Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Move in ready No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799235)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
695 sqft
Available 06/14/20 Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westland
1 Unit Available
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westland
1 Unit Available
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westland
1 Unit Available
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
8203 Brace Street
8203 Brace Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
RENT READY !! Corner home in W detroit, close to Warrendale. Complete rehab ! New vinyl floors n living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Brand new kitchen cabinets, furnace & water heater to install on moving day.
City Guide for Southgate, MI

Southgate, Michigan: the citys mayor dubbed it "the Dining Capital of Downriver" because of its vast array of chain and small, family owned restaurants.

Michigan may not elicit the warmest of descriptions lately, and Detroit's certainly leading in the "Look Away Awkwardly" category, but south of the Motor City is Southgate, a pleasant, community with a number of charming suburban amenities and warm, welcoming people. This quadrangle of greenery is located squarely within the Downriver area, a hot spot for Michiganites desperate for great (and often foreign) food, from family run restaurants to famous chains like Sonic (which was born here). And while the state may be struggling, it looks like Southgate is poised to be one of the first locations to bounce back, judging by the rising home prices and cost of living. Overall, Southgate has all the qualifications for prime real estate, and now is the time to settle in for the long haul. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Southgate, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Southgate renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

