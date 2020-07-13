208 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rochester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1311 sqft
Quiet community close to golfing and outdoor recreation at Stony Creek MetroPark and Holland Ponds. Modern, comfortable units built on a single level. Private attached garages for residents.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
210 W UNIVERSITY DR
210 West University Drive, Rochester, MI
Studio
$7,600
25000 sqft
The Historic Old Library building. Very high 13 foot ceilings. Large windows. Two on site parking lots and street parking. There is a large city lot nearby. There is a traffic light at the intersection on University for easy access.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1871 FLAGSTONE Circle
1871 Flagstone Circle, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1338 sqft
Neutral condo overlooking treed commons. End unit & absolutely the best setting in the complex for privacy and views. Great location near trails and all conveniences. New wood style laminate flooring in GR, dining & hallway. New carpet in bdrms.

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Renshaw
703 1ST Street
703 1st Street, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1013 sqft
Executive rental. Furnished! Fully furnished, even dishes the sheets on the bed are furnished. This place is cute and incredibly decorated the way you wish a 92 year historic old home was. Air conditioning will be in soon.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1963 Beaver Creek Dr
1963 Beaver Creek Drive, Rochester, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2671 sqft
FINALLY your opportunity to lease in prestigious Creekside / Fox Creek Village! Current tenants LOVE this stately colonial home, but are being transferred for work.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
219 Hacker St
219 Hacker Street, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1315 sqft
FOR LEASE - Great Location! Walking distance to downtown Rochester! Newly renovated, Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse. New Carpet, Freshly Painted, All appliances included. Casement windows, Central A/C, Updated kitchen with doorwall to private deck.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Renshaw
504 QUARTER Street
504 Quarter Street, Rochester, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1401 sqft
What an opportunity to lease this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to Downtown Rochester!! This AMAZING home comes with Brand New Wood Laminate flooring ,newer furnace, a/c, roof, new granite counters with stainless

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
71 WALNUT BLVD STE 206
71 Walnut Boulevard, Rochester, MI
Studio
$1,650
964 sqft
RIGHT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO LEASE PRIME LOCATION AND THIS UNIT HAS IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE, 3 LARGE PRIVATE OFFICES, LARGE FRONT WAITING ROOM, UTILITY ROOM, 1/2 HALF BATH, STORAGE AREA AND SMALL KITCHEN AREA.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
543 N MAIN Street
543 North Main Street, Rochester, MI
Studio
$1,250
700 sqft
Great location in downtown Rochester with FREE parking! Private entry into a large office with all furniture included. Two additional private offices and a storage/kitchenette plus a bathroom.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Stony Creek Ridge North
1402 ross lne
1402 Ross Lane, Rochester, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3300 sqft
Rochester/Stoney Creek Ridge North/Colonial 3300 square ft home backs up to pond and nature presserve/4 bedrooms,Master Bedroom with master bath huge walk in closet /3.

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
403 1ST Street
403 1st Street, Rochester, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3137 sqft
Long or short term lease , 1.5 to 2 years .WALK TO Downtown area, 4 beds or 5, 2.5 Bath 3137 sq. feet Colonial, double lot, Newest electronic appliances with wi-fi , pantry, kitchen has sit-around island, designer sink .
1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Farms
1385 E HORSESHOE BEND DRIVE
1385 East Horseshoe Bend, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2590 sqft
Home is occupied, 24 HOUR NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS. Well cared for updated 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in sought after Fairview Farms Sub.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cross Creek
41 CROSS CREEK Boulevard
41 Cross Creek Boulevard, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2863 sqft
Fabulous contemporary home in the coveted Cross Creek Boulevard Subdivision. Minutes from both Stony Creek and Downtown Rochester, Ideally located. Open granite kitchen to great room is great for entertaining. First floor master suite.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
629 OAKBROOK W
629 Oakbrook West, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Probably one of the best waterfront views in all of Rochester Hills. Views of Paint Creek from almost every room and they are AWESOME! Enjoy living in a setting where nature surrounds you.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
55674 Shelby Road
55674 Shelby Rd, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
1100 sqft
Adult Community Living – 1 Bedroom + Den Luxury Apartment near Stoney Creek Metro Park - Our luxury 1 Bedroom with included Den, 1 Bath, 800 square feet Apartment in Adult Living Community at Shelby Park Manor North in Shelby Township within minutes

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood Villas
1239 OAKWOOD Court
1239 Oakwood Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1843 sqft
Desirable Great Oaks community with community pool. Hard to find 3 bdrms., 2.5 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and bonus of being an end unit. Great rm. with stone surrounded fireplace. Updated kitchen with Corian counters & stainless appls.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
7 Units Available
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St, Washington, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1726 sqft
This charming community offers easy access to M-53 and the area's best restaurants and shopping. Each townhome-style home features a gourmet kitchen and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site bark park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
16 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
5 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
56391 Newport
56391 Newport Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2 Baths, 2-car by Stoney Creek Park. New Construction! - Welcome to carefree living at Stoney Creek Cove.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1750 School Rd
1750 School Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Large Colonial home on 1/2 acre backs to baseball fields on school rd. 3-4 bedroom or library. dining area large kitchen 2+ car garage, wood deck full basement appliances. money to move in is 1.5 month security first month rent $300.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
49528 Alexander
49528 Alexander, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2504 sqft
This home is located in a quiet neighborhood. The home has an attached 2 car garage and central air. The home has custom wood flooring and carpeting throughout. The kitchen includes stainless appliances: Gas stove,microwave, fridge and dishwasher.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Manor
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Shadow Woods
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Rd
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2284 sqft
Also offered partially furnished, This superb well presented house is set over 2284 Sqft , and comprises of 4 well proportioned bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, A modern kitchen and a charming living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rochester, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rochester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

