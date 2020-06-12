91 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rochester, MI

/
Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1311 sqft
Quiet community close to golfing and outdoor recreation at Stony Creek MetroPark and Holland Ponds. Modern, comfortable units built on a single level. Private attached garages for residents.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
430 BALDWIN AVE APT 60
430 Baldwin Avenue, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Great Rochester location for this clean condo with fresh paint and beautiful new tiled bath/shower. Lower unit overlooks rear wooded area where you can walk or ride out to the Paint Creek Trail. Nice size walk in closet in the Master Bedroom.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1871 FLAGSTONE Circle
1871 Flagstone Circle, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1338 sqft
Neutral condo overlooking treed commons. End unit & absolutely the best setting in the complex for privacy and views. Great location near trails and all conveniences. All appliances included.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
495 MILLER Avenue
495 Miller Avenue, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
751 sqft
Location - Walk to downtown Rochester and nearby Clinton River Trail. Ranch style condo on the second floor. Newly updated - New kitchen - Bath - Windows- Hardwood Floors - new appliances. Parking plus a carport.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
15 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
14 Units Available
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St, Washington, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1450 sqft
This charming community offers easy access to M-53 and the area's best restaurants and shopping. Each townhome-style home features a gourmet kitchen and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site bark park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 Alameda Blvd
1128 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1457 sqft
Townes of Northwyck Available 06/15/20 Beautiful ranch style upper floor condo. Ideal location in heart of Troy: quick access to highways, close to shopping, and restaurants. Minutes to downtown areas and walking trails.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
54320 East Annsbury Circle
54320 E Annsbury Cir, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Shelby Township 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo-Style Apartment, Garage & Pool - Annsbury North Place apartments of Shelby Township offers luxurious two and three bedroom apartment homes in a quiet neighborhood setting.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
56391 Newport
56391 Newport Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2 Baths, 2-car by Stoney Creek Park. New Construction! - Welcome to carefree living at Stoney Creek Cove.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
55714 Shelby Road
55714 Shelby Rd, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Adult Community Living 2 Bedroom, 2-Baths Luxury Apartment near Stoney Creek Metro Park - Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1100 square feet Apartment in Adult Living Community at Shelby Park Manor North in Shelby Township within minutes of Stoney Creek
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4466 Berkshire Drive - 1
4466 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the stunning Aberdeen Gardens Subdivision.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2605 GREENSTONE BLVD APT 210
2605 Greenstone Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1093 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 full bath top floor condo available for lease. Very bright & spacious with brand new flooring throughout the whole condo. Full size washer & dryer inside the unit. Rent includes water, lawn maintenance & snow removal.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
1574 Oneil Cir
1574 O'neil Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
778 sqft
First floor 2-bedroom condo in desirable Rochester Hills! Nearby access to major freeways. Close to Beaumont Hospital of Troy and surrounding medical buildings. Shop and/or have dinner in nearby Troy or Rochester Hills.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3509 TREMONTE Circle N
3509 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Beautiful Upper End Unit Condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room and private balcony with beautiful views overlooking gazebo & common grounds. Private laundry room with washer & dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5746 ACORN Lane
5746 Acorn Lane, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Beautiful upstairs unit, Granite in Kitchen Includes all Appliances, New luxury vinyl planks flooring.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
2356 Orchard Crest St
2356 Orchard Crest Street, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Walk in to this beautiful and cozy two bedroom condo with a basement located in Shelby Township. Bright color wood flooring throughout home, easy for accessorizing.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
5520 Pine Aires Dr
5520 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
FOR LEASE - Immediate Occupancy. Large UPPER unit condo with private entry, balcony and attached 1 car garage with direct access. Two master bedrooms - both with walk-in closets and full baths. Balcony accessible from Great Room and Master Bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4368 Berkshire
4368 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
North Sterling Heights 2 bedroom Completely Updated Unit - Desirable 2 bedroom North Sterling Heights Condo near M-59 completely updated with granite counters, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard
1220 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1770 sqft
Immaculately maintanined 2 bed w/den and 2 bath END unit condo featuring great room w/vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, open kitchen w/upgraded 42" cherry cabinets, center island, master ste.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
1566 Colony Drive
1566 Colony Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Spacious ranch! Super clean! Newer carpet & paint. Newer kitchen appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor laundry (washer & dryer included). Great room with gas fireplace and doorwall to private deck.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
56172 N TROON
56172 Troon N, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1410 sqft
IMMACULATE 2 BR UPPER UNIT IN DESIRABLE ABERDEEN VILLAGE. PRIVATELY SET THIS CONDO FEATURES VIEW OF TREES AND NOT OTHER UNITS IN THE BACK OF THE COMPLEX.
1 of 13
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle
5346 Brookemonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1344 sqft
Like new ground floor unit, private entry, gas fireplace, 2 full baths, neutral décor. Very quiet setting overlooking the common area at the rear of the complex. amenities include clubhouse, community pool, gym, basketball & tennis courts.
