Apartment List
/
MI
/
lake orion
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Lake Orion, MI with garage

Lake Orion apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Orion

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1071 NAKOMIS Trail
1071 Nakomis Road, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4042 sqft
Also listed For Sale, 4000 SQ FT Elegant Home w/200 Ft. of level Lake Frontage! Enjoy gorgeous views from every room in this hilltop home on a peninsula behind private gates. Extensive updates incl.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
922 RIDGEVIEW Circle
922 Ridgeview Circle, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2403 sqft
Exceptional 5 bedroom Lake Orion colonial for lease! Beautiful well maintained interior. Open kitchen/family room concept. Kitchen features large center island and eat in breakfast area. Main level offers formal dining, living room and study.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Orion

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1895 Hunters Ln
1895 Hunters Lane, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1059 sqft
1059 sq. ft. 2 bed, 2 bath Lake Orion ranch condo (Joslyn and Scripps) with two car attached garage and finished walk out basement. Doorwall in living room with access to large deck. Finished basement with full back and walkout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1260 Lacrosse Trail
1260 Lacrosse Trail, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4050 sqft
Beautiful 4050 square foot home in desirable neighborhood Very well maintained and custom built Amazing 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house in Oakland County.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3825 ORION Road
3825 Orion Road, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3476 sqft
Charming classic colonial on acreage within minutes of downtown Rochester - country living at its best - comfortable open floor plan perfect for entertaining and family living - wonderful updated kitchen w/bosch appl. and sub. zero refrig.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3509 TREMONTE Circle N
3509 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Beautiful Upper End Unit Condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room and private balcony with beautiful views overlooking gazebo & common grounds. Private laundry room with washer & dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2416 Findley Circle
2416 Findley Circle, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2722 sqft
Live in a Luxury subdivision (Pulte Homes Parkview Community at Lake Orion). Breathtaking executive home for lease. 5 Bed, 3 Full Bath, WALKOUT basement with private backyard facing the pond with a beautiful deck.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3423 BLACK CHERRY
3423 Black Cherry, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3777 sqft
*Avail June 6th* Commanding colonial in desirable Century Oaks! Nestled deep in sub this beautiful home is located on cozy cul-de-sac & shielded w/mature trees for extra privacy. This massive home boasts 5027 of fin sqft, 4 bdrms, & 4.

1 of 13

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle
5346 Brookemonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1344 sqft
Like new ground floor unit, private entry, gas fireplace, 2 full baths, neutral décor. Very quiet setting overlooking the common area at the rear of the complex. amenities include clubhouse, community pool, gym, basketball & tennis courts.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Orion
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,046
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,243
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
65 West Brooklyn Avenue
65 West Brooklyn Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
838 sqft
Terrific location and completely updated home in on- trend styles just for you! SS Appliances and Beautiful New Kitchen Cabinets, Refinished oak HW floors in living room and 3 bedrooms, 2 new full baths (2nd in partially finished basement), new

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
93 W Strathmore
93 Strathmore Avenue West, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1164 sqft
93 Strathmore Pontiac 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch with 2 car garage - For a priority showing pleasae fill out a guest card at http://bit.ly/93-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath Ranch is waiting for you and your family.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
821 Brandon Ave
821 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Spacious 1,600 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 04/01/2020.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96 N Ardmore St
96 North Ardmore Street, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$760
913 sqft
Nice family area home, central air, full basement, 2 car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2128231)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
615 Peacock Ave
615 Peacock Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Great north side family area, full basement, 2 1/2 car garage, sits deep on the lot, kitchen remodeled, spacious ranch home Accepts Section 8. (RLNE205831)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
752 Englewood Dr
752 Englewood Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom Colonial in Rochester Hills 2500 sq. ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4080 Forest Glen Ct
4080 Forest Glen Court, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Waterford Colonial 1800 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath Waterford Colonial (W Walton and Clintonville) with two car attached garage, full finished basement and nicely landscaped lot on cul de sac.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadowbrook Hills
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
940 Homestead Ct
940 Homestead Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2698 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath Rochester Hills home. Corner lot. All appliances included. 3000 sq ft home. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom with own full bath and walk in closet. Fireplace on main floor. All summer landscape included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Stratford Manor
1 Unit Available
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Shadow Woods
1 Unit Available
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Rd
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2284 sqft
Also offered partially furnished, This superb well presented house is set over 2284 Sqft , and comprises of 4 well proportioned bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, A modern kitchen and a charming living room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Renshaw
1 Unit Available
504 QUARTER Street
504 Quarter Street, Rochester, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1401 sqft
What an opportunity to lease this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to Downtown Rochester!! This AMAZING home comes with Brand New Wood Laminate flooring ,newer furnace, a/c, roof, new granite counters with stainless
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lake Orion 2 BedroomsLake Orion 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Orion Apartments with Balcony
Lake Orion Apartments with GarageLake Orion Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Orion Apartments with Parking
Lake Orion Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Orion Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Orion Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MI
Garden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor