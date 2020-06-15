All apartments in Rochester Hills
3081 BURLINGTON Court
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:19 PM

3081 BURLINGTON Court

3081 Burlington Court · (248) 626-2100
Location

3081 Burlington Court, Rochester Hills, MI 48306
Oxford Estates-Adams West

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3078 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exclusive Four Bedroom Home with corner lot, side entry garage, on the court and open to commons in back. Picture perfect setting. Kitchen completely remodeled with Newer Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors in Foyer, Kitchen, Formal Dinning Room and Hallway. Brand New Carpeting through out the house. Freshly painted. Vaulted Ceiling in Family Room. Open Foyer Entry with Circular Staircase. Beautiful wrap around deck overlooking commons. Heating/cooling and Roof 7 yrs old, Water Heater 4 yrs old. Rochester Hills Schools. Available for Long term Lease. Preferably one to two yrs. Minimum Credit score 700 required. Credit check/Employment Check to be done. Two Month Security Deposit. A must see family home.24 hour notice required for showing. Please contact agent for appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3081 BURLINGTON Court have any available units?
3081 BURLINGTON Court has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3081 BURLINGTON Court have?
Some of 3081 BURLINGTON Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3081 BURLINGTON Court currently offering any rent specials?
3081 BURLINGTON Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3081 BURLINGTON Court pet-friendly?
No, 3081 BURLINGTON Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 3081 BURLINGTON Court offer parking?
Yes, 3081 BURLINGTON Court does offer parking.
Does 3081 BURLINGTON Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3081 BURLINGTON Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3081 BURLINGTON Court have a pool?
No, 3081 BURLINGTON Court does not have a pool.
Does 3081 BURLINGTON Court have accessible units?
No, 3081 BURLINGTON Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3081 BURLINGTON Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3081 BURLINGTON Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3081 BURLINGTON Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3081 BURLINGTON Court does not have units with air conditioning.
