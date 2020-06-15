3081 BURLINGTON Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exclusive Four Bedroom Home with corner lot, side entry garage, on the court and open to commons in back. Picture perfect setting. Kitchen completely remodeled with Newer Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors in Foyer, Kitchen, Formal Dinning Room and Hallway. Brand New Carpeting through out the house. Freshly painted. Vaulted Ceiling in Family Room. Open Foyer Entry with Circular Staircase. Beautiful wrap around deck overlooking commons. Heating/cooling and Roof 7 yrs old, Water Heater 4 yrs old. Rochester Hills Schools. Available for Long term Lease. Preferably one to two yrs. Minimum Credit score 700 required. Credit check/Employment Check to be done. Two Month Security Deposit. A must see family home.24 hour notice required for showing. Please contact agent for appointments.