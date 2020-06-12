/
2 bedroom apartments
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riverview, MI
Riverview
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.
Riverview
14443 Pennsylvania Road - 207
14443 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Riverview
14447 Pennsylvania Road - 209
14447 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Riverview
14435 Pennsylvania Road - 204
14435 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Riverview
14423 Pennsylvania Road - 14
14423 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Riverview
14419 Pennsylvania Road - 12
14419 Pennsylvania Road, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Riverview
14439 Pennsylvania Road - 106
14439 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Wyandotte
26 KREGER DR
26 Kreger Dr, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1934 sqft
Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage.
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Lincoln Park
2204 Regina Ave
2204 Regina Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Cute ranch with attached one car garage. Newly painted and newer carpet . Nice yard Space (RLNE1621191)
Patersons Home
15464 Buck St
15464 Buck Street, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Very cute 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Ranch style home. Good back yard. Hardwood floors in the living room. Nice cabinets and counter-tops in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2125. (2.
Southgate
12738 ELAINE Drive
12738 Elaine Dr, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
882 sqft
A Move-in Condition lease with Charm, Location, Convenience.
Wyandotte
263 RIVERBANK ST
263 Riverbank Street, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
975 sqft
Wyandotte townhouse Almost 1000SqFt with A full basement. 2 bedroom ,living Rm, Dining Rm. Walking distance to Det. River. Included in the rent are water, trash removal, and lawn care. Tenant to pay for gas electric and cable.
14117 WATERSWAY Drive
14117 Watersway Dr, Gibraltar, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1012 sqft
READY FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY YOUR NEW HOME - NEW GRANITE THROUGHOUT - LARGE ROOMS - VAULTED CEILINGS - Balcony to enjoy the nice Summer Evenings and much more; You are literally across the Street from the Humbug Marina
22666 WOODCREEK Drive
22666 Woodcreek Dr, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1384 sqft
Check out this meticulously cared for ranch condo, in Taylor's sought after Woodcreek Condominium Subdivision.
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1083 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Inkster
27238 Yale St
27238 Yale Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$715
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch with carpeting throughout. Very clean!!! Click to apply! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action
Allen Park
17420 Hanover Ave
17420 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall
Westwood
3624 Heritage Parkway
3624 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.
Westwood
3710 Heritage Parkway
3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.