/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 PM
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riverview, MI
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14431 Pennsylvania Road - 101
14431 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
1 Bedroom
$679
750 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Results within 1 mile of Riverview
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
3310 3RD Street
3310 3rd Street, Wyandotte, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
THE PRIMADORE APARTMENT BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN WYANDOTTE. IMMACULATE MAINTAINED . THIS SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT HAS LARGE WINDOWS TO LET IN LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. WALK TO SHOPPING, BARS, RESTAURANTS, DRUG STORES, THE WATERFRONT PARK.
Results within 5 miles of Riverview
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
939 James St
939 James Street, Wyandotte, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
800 sqft
Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with over 800 Sq Ft living space. Appliances includes fridge and stove. There are coin operated washer & dryer in building. Pets ok. Not section 8 approved. Tenant pays for gas and electric.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
1414 Electric Avenue - 233
1414 Electric Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Lincoln Park, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a street-view of car-bustling Fort Street.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
23680 Northstone Village Dr
23680 Northstone Village Dr, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
First Floor Condo Unit with Living room.Private Entry.Central Air.Newer kitchen will all appliances included.Pantry Space.Master Bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet.Laundry area with washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
24029 Clinton Squire Blvd - 215
24029 Clinton, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
If you apply this week and take possession in August you will receive August rent free with a 12 month lease! If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.
Results within 10 miles of Riverview
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,294
779 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Melvindale
7 Units Available
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
600 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.