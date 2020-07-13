All apartments in Pontiac
857 Brandon Ave

857 Brandon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

857 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI 48340

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
sauna
Three-Bedroom Condominium Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1,500 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 08/01/2020. Community house with shared pool and sauna, fitness center. Upper floor unit with private entry and attached garage.

This upscale community offers a clubhouse with many amenities such as a FULL kitchenette, pool table, in ground heated pool and an awesome Sauna. There is also a Library and a FULL serious gym. (not just free weights here!) So cancel that membership and workout right at home. Fabulous location-close to Great Lakes Crossing shopping. Nature lovers will enjoy the wooded area around commons and the privacy that you typically cant find with the other condo communities.

Featuring an open floor plan and a galley style kitchen. Pergo floor throughout. 2 full bathrooms and 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets. Check all 36 pictures !!! Rent $ 1,700/month - 1.5 months security deposit. Pet policy: 1 dog or 1 cat with $400 fee - $200 cleaning fee - No lease application fee

Pictures not updated as of 07/01/2020:
New grey pergo style flooring throughout.
New 2-tone gray paint in living room and bedrooms
New French door fridge and matching dishwasher
New deep kitchen sink by Kohler
New 1.25HP HD kitchen disposal
Available 08/01/2020

Call, email or text Nicolas
(248) 763-3651

(RLNE3711513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

