857 Brandon Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage sauna

Three-Bedroom Condominium Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1,500 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 08/01/2020. Community house with shared pool and sauna, fitness center. Upper floor unit with private entry and attached garage.



This upscale community offers a clubhouse with many amenities such as a FULL kitchenette, pool table, in ground heated pool and an awesome Sauna. There is also a Library and a FULL serious gym. (not just free weights here!) So cancel that membership and workout right at home. Fabulous location-close to Great Lakes Crossing shopping. Nature lovers will enjoy the wooded area around commons and the privacy that you typically cant find with the other condo communities.



Featuring an open floor plan and a galley style kitchen. Pergo floor throughout. 2 full bathrooms and 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets. Check all 36 pictures !!! Rent $ 1,700/month - 1.5 months security deposit. Pet policy: 1 dog or 1 cat with $400 fee - $200 cleaning fee - No lease application fee



Pictures not updated as of 07/01/2020:

New grey pergo style flooring throughout.

New 2-tone gray paint in living room and bedrooms

New French door fridge and matching dishwasher

New deep kitchen sink by Kohler

New 1.25HP HD kitchen disposal

Available 08/01/2020



Call, email or text Nicolas

(248) 763-3651



(RLNE3711513)