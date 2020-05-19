502 Wyoming Ave

Amenities
SECTION 8: YES
This efficient 2Bedroom and 1Bath Ranch is everything you need and nothing you don't - and it's within just a couple of miles of Pontiac's many lakeside parks and golf!
In the up-to-date kitchen, a gas stove sits opposite the freezer-on-top fridge, and a dual-bowl stainless steel sink makes for easy dishes. The laminate floor is easy to clean, and there's a ceiling fan to keep the air in motion.
The bathroom is equally functional, with a clever corner sink and vanity to make the most of the space and ample cabinetry to hold all of your toiletries. The floor is tile and the tub surround is a one-piece vinyl number to keep everything easy to clean.
In the living room, a large pair of windows let in plenty of light, while wall-to-wall carpeting keeps the room warm. The kitchen and back door connect to one end of the room, and the bathroom and both bedrooms (which also open to one another) connect to the other end. The carpeting extends through both bedrooms.
A toolshed out back offers you a place to store some gardening tools, and the sizable back yard will give you plenty of space to play or party as you see fit.
Rent is $750 per month and the security deposit required is 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.
Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.
INFORMATION:
Call: 248-289-5871
Address: 502 Wyoming Pontiac, Michigan 48067
Availability: Immediately
Rent: $750
Security Deposit: 1.5 months
Style: Ranch
*Square Ft: 537
# Bedrooms: 2
# Baths: 1
Bedroom 1: 11x9
Bedroom 2: 9x7
Eat-In Kitchen: 9x4
Living Room: 13x11
Garage: None
Foundation: Crawl
HVAC: Forced Air
Schools: Pontiac
Amenities: Large Yard, Toolshed, Ceiling Fans, Connected Bedrooms
Year Built: 1948
Lot Size: 50x100
Location: W from Franklin, S of South Blvd W
Pets: TBD; Extra Fee
*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.