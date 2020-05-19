All apartments in Pontiac
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:05 AM

502 Wyoming Ave

502 Wyoming Avenue · (248) 289-5871




Location

502 Wyoming Avenue, Pontiac, MI 48341

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SECTION 8: YES

This efficient 2Bedroom and 1Bath Ranch is everything you need and nothing you don't - and it's within just a couple of miles of Pontiac's many lakeside parks and golf!

In the up-to-date kitchen, a gas stove sits opposite the freezer-on-top fridge, and a dual-bowl stainless steel sink makes for easy dishes. The laminate floor is easy to clean, and there's a ceiling fan to keep the air in motion.

The bathroom is equally functional, with a clever corner sink and vanity to make the most of the space and ample cabinetry to hold all of your toiletries. The floor is tile and the tub surround is a one-piece vinyl number to keep everything easy to clean.

In the living room, a large pair of windows let in plenty of light, while wall-to-wall carpeting keeps the room warm. The kitchen and back door connect to one end of the room, and the bathroom and both bedrooms (which also open to one another) connect to the other end. The carpeting extends through both bedrooms.

A toolshed out back offers you a place to store some gardening tools, and the sizable back yard will give you plenty of space to play or party as you see fit.

Rent is $750 per month and the security deposit required is 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.

INFORMATION:
Call: 248-289-5871
Address: 502 Wyoming Pontiac, Michigan 48067
Availability: Immediately
Rent: $750
Security Deposit: 1.5 months
Style: Ranch
*Square Ft: 537
# Bedrooms: 2
# Baths: 1
Bedroom 1: 11x9
Bedroom 2: 9x7
Eat-In Kitchen: 9x4
Living Room: 13x11
Garage: None
Foundation: Crawl
HVAC: Forced Air
Schools: Pontiac
Amenities: Large Yard, Toolshed, Ceiling Fans, Connected Bedrooms
Year Built: 1948
Lot Size: 50x100
Location: W from Franklin, S of South Blvd W
Pets: TBD; Extra Fee

*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Wyoming Ave have any available units?
502 Wyoming Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Wyoming Ave have?
Some of 502 Wyoming Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Wyoming Ave currently offering any rent specials?
502 Wyoming Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Wyoming Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Wyoming Ave is pet friendly.
Does 502 Wyoming Ave offer parking?
Yes, 502 Wyoming Ave does offer parking.
Does 502 Wyoming Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Wyoming Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Wyoming Ave have a pool?
No, 502 Wyoming Ave does not have a pool.
Does 502 Wyoming Ave have accessible units?
No, 502 Wyoming Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Wyoming Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Wyoming Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
