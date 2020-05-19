502 Wyoming Ave

Amenities

SECTION 8: YES



This efficient 2Bedroom and 1Bath Ranch is everything you need and nothing you don't - and it's within just a couple of miles of Pontiac's many lakeside parks and golf!



In the up-to-date kitchen, a gas stove sits opposite the freezer-on-top fridge, and a dual-bowl stainless steel sink makes for easy dishes. The laminate floor is easy to clean, and there's a ceiling fan to keep the air in motion.



The bathroom is equally functional, with a clever corner sink and vanity to make the most of the space and ample cabinetry to hold all of your toiletries. The floor is tile and the tub surround is a one-piece vinyl number to keep everything easy to clean.



In the living room, a large pair of windows let in plenty of light, while wall-to-wall carpeting keeps the room warm. The kitchen and back door connect to one end of the room, and the bathroom and both bedrooms (which also open to one another) connect to the other end. The carpeting extends through both bedrooms.



A toolshed out back offers you a place to store some gardening tools, and the sizable back yard will give you plenty of space to play or party as you see fit.



Rent is $750 per month and the security deposit required is 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.



INFORMATION:

Call: 248-289-5871

Address: 502 Wyoming Pontiac, Michigan 48067

Availability: Immediately

Rent: $750

Security Deposit: 1.5 months

Style: Ranch

*Square Ft: 537

# Bedrooms: 2

# Baths: 1

Bedroom 1: 11x9

Bedroom 2: 9x7

Eat-In Kitchen: 9x4

Living Room: 13x11

Garage: None

Foundation: Crawl

HVAC: Forced Air

Schools: Pontiac

Amenities: Large Yard, Toolshed, Ceiling Fans, Connected Bedrooms

Year Built: 1948

Lot Size: 50x100

Location: W from Franklin, S of South Blvd W

Pets: TBD; Extra Fee



*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.