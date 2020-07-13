All apartments in Plymouth
Uptown Apartments
Uptown Apartments

49730 Uptown Ave. · (833) 798-0728
Location

49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI 48187

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22101 · Avail. now

$1,477

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit 14204 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 23303 · Avail. now

$1,531

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19206 · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 08101 · Avail. now

$2,327

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1622 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
carport
internet access
online portal
playground
pool table
FREE PRORATE on North Shore and Music City Floorplans...call us for more info! Small town main street charm with upbeat urban sophistication! Located in the heart of Canton's Cherry Hill Village district, next to The Village Theater at Cherry Hill, Uptown Apartments offers all the charm of a traditional small town environment with contemporary urban design. Put yourself in the lap of luxury with quality construction and fine appointments throughout. One, two, and three-bedroom rental homes are available with distinctive features such as private entrances and cathedral ceilings. Enjoy exquisitely landscaping grounds, private pool and patio, clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center! Minutes from metro airport and major freeways in the award-winning Plymouth/Canton school system. Uptown Apartments... Luxury apartment living with cultural flair! Upbeat! Upscale! Uptown!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $500 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Uptown Apartments have any available units?
Uptown Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,477 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Uptown Apartments have?
Some of Uptown Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uptown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Uptown Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Uptown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Uptown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Uptown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Uptown Apartments offers parking.
Does Uptown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Uptown Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Uptown Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Uptown Apartments has a pool.
Does Uptown Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Uptown Apartments has accessible units.
Does Uptown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Uptown Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Uptown Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Uptown Apartments has units with air conditioning.
