Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system carport internet access online portal playground pool table

FREE PRORATE on North Shore and Music City Floorplans...call us for more info! Small town main street charm with upbeat urban sophistication! Located in the heart of Canton's Cherry Hill Village district, next to The Village Theater at Cherry Hill, Uptown Apartments offers all the charm of a traditional small town environment with contemporary urban design. Put yourself in the lap of luxury with quality construction and fine appointments throughout. One, two, and three-bedroom rental homes are available with distinctive features such as private entrances and cathedral ceilings. Enjoy exquisitely landscaping grounds, private pool and patio, clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center! Minutes from metro airport and major freeways in the award-winning Plymouth/Canton school system. Uptown Apartments... Luxury apartment living with cultural flair! Upbeat! Upscale! Uptown!