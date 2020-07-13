All apartments in Oakland County
Find more places like 6521 Citation Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland County, MI
/
6521 Citation Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

6521 Citation Drive

6521 Citation Drive · (248) 625-5700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6521 Citation Drive, Oakland County, MI 48346

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$1,900

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Rent a beautifully renovated 700 Sq. Ft. of work space plus have access to over 1200 additional sq. ft. of common areas and meeting rooms. We graciously greet your clients and have them wait in the reception area or direct them to a meeting room that you have reserved. Your rent includes credits of $1500 towards client office or training room rental on a yearly basis. Free utilities (Electronic & Gas) are included in rent, (valued at $250mo.) Free Internet and Wi-Fi access, (valued at $60mo.) Free alarm and monitoring service (valued at $20mo.) Free Key access swipe card system for entry instead of keys, (valued at $50mo.) Free Fire suppression system and monitoring, (valued at $100mo.) Free Outdoor Maintenance and zero Garbage fees assessed, (valued at $400mo.) You can use the Free Internet to install VOIP Telephone systems, Free Space in Server Closet, Free use of Kitchen and appliances, Free common areas cleaned and maintained and decorated (seasonally).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6521 Citation Drive have any available units?
6521 Citation Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6521 Citation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6521 Citation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 Citation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6521 Citation Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 6521 Citation Drive offer parking?
No, 6521 Citation Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6521 Citation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6521 Citation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 Citation Drive have a pool?
No, 6521 Citation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6521 Citation Drive have accessible units?
No, 6521 Citation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 Citation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6521 Citation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6521 Citation Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6521 Citation Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6521 Citation Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr
Troy, MI 48083
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir
Troy, MI 48084
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard
Troy, MI 48098
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48335

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MISaginaw, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFenton, MILake Orion, MIBerkley, MIPontiac, MIRochester, MIClawson, MI
Oak Park, MIBloomfield Hills, MIHazel Park, MIFerndale, MIBirmingham, MIAuburn Hills, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIWalled Lake, MIMilford, MISouth Lyon, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity