6521 Citation Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Rent a beautifully renovated 700 Sq. Ft. of work space plus have access to over 1200 additional sq. ft. of common areas and meeting rooms. We graciously greet your clients and have them wait in the reception area or direct them to a meeting room that you have reserved. Your rent includes credits of $1500 towards client office or training room rental on a yearly basis. Free utilities (Electronic & Gas) are included in rent, (valued at $250mo.) Free Internet and Wi-Fi access, (valued at $60mo.) Free alarm and monitoring service (valued at $20mo.) Free Key access swipe card system for entry instead of keys, (valued at $50mo.) Free Fire suppression system and monitoring, (valued at $100mo.) Free Outdoor Maintenance and zero Garbage fees assessed, (valued at $400mo.) You can use the Free Internet to install VOIP Telephone systems, Free Space in Server Closet, Free use of Kitchen and appliances, Free common areas cleaned and maintained and decorated (seasonally).