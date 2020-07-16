Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
24641 Ridgedale St
24641 Ridgedale Street, Oak Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
1050 sq. ft. 3 bed Oak Park brick ranch (10 Mile and Coolidge) with one car detached garage and full basement. Hardwood floors. Large open living and dining room. Bathroom has been updated with 1’ ceramic tiles and new cabinet/floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
13681 MANHATTAN Street
13681 Manhattan Street, Oak Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
***FOR RENT*** CHARM, LOCATION, AND CONVENIENCE! NORTHERN OAK PARK 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME OFFERING YOU JUST UNDER 1000 SQUARE FEET OF ENTRY LEVEL LIVING SPACE, 1 FULL BATH ON ENTRY LEVEL, 1 HALF BATH IN COMPLETELY FINISHED BASEMENT, TONS

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
21170 Kipling St
21170 Kipling Street, Oak Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious home in Oak Park! - This beautiful 4 bed/ 2 bath home wont last long! The home features new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, and a freshly painted exterior.

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
24221 Manistee Street
24221 Manistee Street, Oak Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1253 sqft
Come See this 3 Bedroom Ranch in Great Neighborhood in Oak Park. Newer Carpeting be Living Room and Master Bedroom. Separate Family Room in back of house leading out to Fenced Back Yard. Full Unfinished Basement. 2 Bedrooms have Hardwood Floors.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkley
Metropolitan Oxford
2580 Oxford Rd, Berkley, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,110
635 sqft
Wi-Fi Included! Our Met Flats are updated everywhere you look! New modern cabinetry w/brushed nickel hardware, sleek appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, plush carpet, ultra modern bath with subway tiled tub surround, new fixtures and rainfall

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
861 W LEWISTON Avenue
861 West Lewiston Avenue, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
814 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 29TH, 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
20108 Ferguson St
20108 Ferguson Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
732 sqft
20108 Ferguson - 20108 Ferguson, Detroit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom updated home- now available for rent! Amenities: • Large bungalow-style bedroom • Hard wood floors • Detached garage • Near major freeways and shopping Requirements: • No evictions •
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
$
24 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
7 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
2 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
Arlington Townhomes & Apartments
3115 Evergreen Dr, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
977 sqft
Arlington Townhomes and Apartments provide a peaceful setting, while offering a highly desired Royal Oak location that puts you minutes away from the things that are important to you.

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
605 North Dorchester Avenue
605 North Dorchester Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1125 sqft
Here is your chance to live close to downtown Royal Oak! Bike or walk to local restaurants and night life! Charming home has stunning dark wood floors, newer kitchen with gas stove, and SS appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
The Transit Center
3257 Newbury Pl
3257 Newbury Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1480 sqft
Desirable Midtown Square condo is completely upgraded in September 2019. Hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tiles in two bedrooms, new carpet for staircases, new paint. Master bedroom has new shower pan with new glass door, new bathtub.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
21550 Duns Scotus St.
21550 Duns Scotus Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1284 sqft
Remodeled 3 bed/1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cerveny
14845 Rutherford St
14845 Rutherford Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
Four bedroom brick colonial. Entire upstairs all hardwood floors carpet living and dininroom. Kitchen and breakfast nook ceramic tile. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2122463)

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Harmony Village
16631 Griggs St
16631 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$915
1123 sqft
Covered front porch, beautiful fire place in the living room and hardwood flooring throughout. Apply now using the link provided. https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bagley
17169 Griggs St
17169 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
2560 sqft
Beautiful brick, 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms in this stately home. Lovely hardwood floors throughout the home with a loft area upstairs that is great for hosting or solitude. Click to apply!

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2207 Mace Ave
2207 Mace Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
973 sqft
This home is located in beautiful Royal Oak near parks and convenient shopping. The home has a fenced in yard with a private patio. The home has central air and includes washer and dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
5097 MANSFIELD Avenue
5097 Mansfield Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$895
550 sqft
Very affordable 1 bedroom upper apartment in quiet well maintained building in N Royal Oak not far from Beaumont complex, Meijers, shopping along Coolidge.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
665 BLOOMFIELD Court
665 Bloomfield Court, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Fabulous in town location! This character filled first-floor unit is located on a beautiful tree-lined street. It has lots of charm, central air, beautiful hardwood floors, neutral colors, plaster walls, and cove ceilings.

1 of 2

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
856 North Old Woodward Avenue - Unit 300
856 N Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1010 sqft
Third floor corner unit with private terrace facing west and north along Old Woodward Avenue. Building and units designed with superior sound insulation.
City Guide for Oak Park, MI

Welcome to Oak Park, a nice, 'burby anomaly on Detroit's metro area. It's a certain kind of living, so stick around and we'll guide you through the Oak Park renter's way of life.

In this little city of just 5 square miles. There are various rentals, and there is sure to be a property rental that fits your lifestyle.

Want an apartment near the golf course? How about a place next door to a little deli? Or, maybe you're looking for a park-side rental. Well, deciding on your neighborhood is the easy part. However, finding both a desirable neighborhood and a cheap apartment can be a bit difficult. Most apartment complexes are located around the city center and can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,300. There are plenty of old brick houses, bungalows, and ranchers to consider that rent for about a grand. While this may sound like a lot of cash, it is easily affordable with a roommate or two. Most rental homes come with three bedrooms, and an extra den or basement.

If you need an apartment with lots of amenities, Oak Park might not be the place to look. With most of the rental market made up of rental homes, converted houses, and smaller apartment buildings, there are very few places that offer any amenities at all... at least, not of the apartment-breed. However, with all affordable houses for rent, you can get that feeling long forgotten by most renters -- the feeling that comes from having your own private yard, and your own private garage. That is the feeling you can only get from a real house.

Pet friendly pads are easy to find around here. Not only are most rentals accepting of pets, they often come with nice, fenced-in yards. At many apartments and rental homes pets are negotiable, and the friendlier your dog is, the more likely you are to find a dog friendly rental.

Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find your new home. Good luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oak Park, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

