Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:17 PM

158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Park, MI

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
24240 Kenosha St
24240 Kenosha Street, Oak Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1005 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom brick ranch located in North Oak Park.This home has a spacious fenced backyard with a 2 car detached garage. The home has been freshly painted with a full finished basement.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
10320 CORNING Street
10320 Corning Street, Oak Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
968 sqft
Corner Ranch home freshly painted & new carpet. House does not have a basement but has private driveway. Fenced back yard. 1st floor laundry room. Updated kitchen. Sorry NO pets. First month's rent and 1.5 month's rent for security deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
20000 Asbury Park
20000 Asbury Park, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Lovely brick ranch home located South of Eight Mile and East of Southfield.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
19719 Ferguson St.
19719 Ferguson Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Come see this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with garage and basement. Beautiful home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
611 S West St
611 South West Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1382 sqft
Craftsman Bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath in the heart of downtown Royal Oak for lease! Wonderful enclosed front porch.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
19317 Mansfield St
19317 Mansfield Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1080 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath - bungalow, Dining room, New carpet, Fresh paint. Full basement, One car detached garage. Click to Apply!

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
19373 Rutherford St
19373 Rutherford Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$740
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath bungalow that is very clean. Carpet throughout. Click here to apply!https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
20309 Biltmore St
20309 Biltmore Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
839 sqft
First month and one month security deposit required. Tenant responsible to pay for ALL utilities, lawn and snow removal. NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGMENTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO CRIMINAL HISTORY.

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
17252 Sunnybrook
17252 Sunnybrook Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1196 sqft
This 3 bedroom ranch is located on a dead end street & offers a secluded, private yard w/patio & shed. Absolutely MOVE IN Condition. Beautifullyrefinished hardwood floors, updated ceramic bath, white kitchen w/Euro cabinets.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Huntington Woods
1 Unit Available
26117 YORK Road
26117 York Road, Huntington Woods, MI
Fabulous location- Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, over 2,300 square feet Mid Century Colonial. Centrally located- the best schools- A wonderful community- A perfect rental. Occupancy is July 8, 2020. Presently tenant occupied.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
2128 Thomas Avenue
2128 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1020 sqft
Fantastic 3-Bedroom Berkley Bungalow available! Convenient location close to highways, parks and tons of amenities. Fully applianced kitchen for cooking up a storm. New bathroom! Tons of storage in the basement. Fenced-in yard and pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
51 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
20825 CALEDONIA Avenue
20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
12659 Cloverlawn St
12659 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
Hi this home is almost ready SECTION 8 Only Its has 2 full bath, 2 car garage Finish basement, Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5849339)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
13687 Thornton St
13687 Thornton Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
762 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3-bedroom brick bungalow. A large master bedroom, carpet floors, alarm system, blinds and newly updated electrical, plumbing, and HVAC.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29528 Fairfax St
29528 Fairfax Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom Ranch - Southfield, section 8 Welcome. If interested please contact (248) 390-9222. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845175)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
20253 Warrington Dr
20253 Warrington Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1290 sqft
20253 Warrington Dr Available 06/15/20 $1,175- 3 Bedroom located in Historic Green Acres - Beautiful Tudor style brick home located in Historic Green Acres. Home features, full basement, fenced yard with detached two car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
14161 Sussex St
14161 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
***This Property is renting at a reduced price AS IS**** REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21550 Duns Scotus St.
21550 Duns Scotus Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1284 sqft
Remodeled 3 bed/1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale Park
1 Unit Available
16709 Pierson
16709 Pierson Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1174 sqft
16709 Pierson Available 07/01/20 16709 Pierson - (RLNE5830884)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1212 Wyandotte Ave
1212 Wyandotte Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house with original character and charm includes air conditioning. This home has lots offer including a formal dining area, Living room with fireplace and an airy kitchen with refrigerator & gas stove.

June 2020 Oak Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oak Park Rent Report. Oak Park rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oak Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oak Park rents held steady over the past month

Oak Park rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oak Park stand at $989 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,287 for a two-bedroom. Oak Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oak Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Oak Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Oak Park, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Oak Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Oak Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,287 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Oak Park.
    • While Oak Park's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Oak Park than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

