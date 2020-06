44692 MANSFIELD Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL NOVI COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE JAMESTOWNE GREENE SUBDIVISION. THIS 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR WITH CARPET IN THE FAMILY ROOM. LARGE WINDOWS LOCATED IN EVERY ROOM FOR ABUNDANT NATURAL LIGHT, INCLUDING A BAY WINDOW IN THE DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PANTRY, LARGE ISLAND WITH EXTRA CABINET STORAGE, AND A BREAKFAST NOOK WITH DOOR WALL TO TWO-TIERED DECK. FAMILY ROOM WITH SECOND DOOR WALL ALSO FEATURES A BRICK FIREPLACE WITH MANTLE. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH TALL WINDOWS, WALK-IN CLOSET, AND BATH WITH HUGE DOUBLE VANITY. 3 ADDITIONAL UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS PLUS FULL BATH WITH DUAL VANITY. AWARD WINNING NOVI SCHOOL DISTRICT AND LOCATED JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM NOVI HIGH SCHOOL. APPLICATION MUST INCLUDE PREVIOUS LANDLORD INFO, ALL PAGES OF CREDIT REPORT, PAY STUBS, EMPLOYMENT LETTER & BANK STATEMENTS. ALL DOCUMENTS MUST BE APPROVED BY LANDLORD. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. $350 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. CORPORATE TRANSFEREE ONLY.