41561 CORNELL Drive

Gorgeous three bedroom detached condo nestled in golf community. 2 Car attached garage. Lovely hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Gas fireplace. Bright clean kitchen with ample cabinets, neutral counters and all appliances included. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and access to the main bathroom. Six panel doors. Large basement is yours to finish, washer and dryer are included in sale. Relax on the large deck that opens to a large commons area. Walk to the clubhouse and pool for your summer enjoyment. Public golf community plus tennis courts in Maples of Novi. Enjoy Walled Lake's Farmer's Market and other community events. Easy access to M-5, freeways, shopping, restaurants and nature preserve. Don't miss out on this lovely contemporary home!