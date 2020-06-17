All apartments in Novi
41561 CORNELL Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

41561 CORNELL Drive

41561 Cornell Drive · (248) 737-6800
Location

41561 Cornell Drive, Novi, MI 48377

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous three bedroom detached condo nestled in golf community. 2 Car attached garage. Lovely hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Gas fireplace. Bright clean kitchen with ample cabinets, neutral counters and all appliances included. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and access to the main bathroom. Six panel doors. Large basement is yours to finish, washer and dryer are included in sale. Relax on the large deck that opens to a large commons area. Walk to the clubhouse and pool for your summer enjoyment. Public golf community plus tennis courts in Maples of Novi. Enjoy Walled Lake's Farmer's Market and other community events. Easy access to M-5, freeways, shopping, restaurants and nature preserve. Don't miss out on this lovely contemporary home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41561 CORNELL Drive have any available units?
41561 CORNELL Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41561 CORNELL Drive have?
Some of 41561 CORNELL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41561 CORNELL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41561 CORNELL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41561 CORNELL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41561 CORNELL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Novi.
Does 41561 CORNELL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 41561 CORNELL Drive does offer parking.
Does 41561 CORNELL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41561 CORNELL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41561 CORNELL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 41561 CORNELL Drive has a pool.
Does 41561 CORNELL Drive have accessible units?
No, 41561 CORNELL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41561 CORNELL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41561 CORNELL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 41561 CORNELL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 41561 CORNELL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
