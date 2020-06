27868 DECLARATION Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

VERY CLEAN LIKE-NEW CONDO FOR LEASE IN LIBERTY PARK COMMUNITY IN NOVI. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GLASS TOP STOVE, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, AND KITCHEN LIGHTING. NEW FLOORING IN ENTRY. UPDATED FULL BATH, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, AND NEW WATER HEATER. ATTACHED GARAGE, DECK OFF KITCHEN. COMMUNITY POOL, AND CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND EXPRESSWAYS. NOVI SCHOOL DISTRICT. MINIMUM 2 YEAR CORPORATE LEASE ONLY. APPLICATION MUST INCLUDE PREVIOUS LANDLORD INFORMATION, ALL PAGES OF THE CREDIT REPORT, PAY STUBS, EMPLOYMENT LETTER, AND BANK STATEMENTS. ALL DOCUMENTS MUST BE APPROVED BY THE LANDLORD. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE OF $200.