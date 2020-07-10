/
7 Apartments for rent in New Baltimore, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
54970 County Line
54970 County Line Rd, New Baltimore, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
988 sqft
Completely remodeled farmhouse for rent on approximately 1 acre.
Results within 5 miles of New Baltimore
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
53203 PINERIDGE Drive
53203 Pineridge Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1234 sqft
Welcome Home to this very clean, well maintained, end unit, ranch condo in desirable Whispering Pines. The condo features 2 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms with Kitchen open to the Dining room and Great room.
Results within 10 miles of New Baltimore
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macomb
23241 Yarrow Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1311 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers ample living space with a den option, larger kitchen, and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community. Each home features a private garage attached. Near M-59 and M-53.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
38215 Circle
38215 Circle Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Updated, clean & ready for new tenant June 1st.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard
21823 Christenbury Creek Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
3354 sqft
Rare new construction LEASE opportunity in Macomb Township's desirable Christenbury Creek community. Arteva's "Lancaster" colonial features over 3,700+ Sqft of finished living space including an elevated study and a sunken flex room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
31705 S River
31705 South River Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1182 sqft
Beautiful, completely remodeled Riverfront Condo! 2nd floor ranch in Upscale community with Elevator. Enjoy incredible sunsets every evening and stunning river view from inside or from your private balcony.
