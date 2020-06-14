Apartment List
MI
mount clemens
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:32 PM

37 Apartments for rent in Mount Clemens, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Clemens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Two story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Enclosed front porch. Great hardwood floors. There is a living room and a dining room. Full unfinished basement. Small back yard with a shed and a carport.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
211 N Christine Cir
211 North Christine Circle, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
Freshly painted 1 bedroom ranch condo with basement and fenced yard. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen a & bathroom, nice size bedroom, doorwall to backyard. All appliances included
Results within 5 miles of Mount Clemens
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,083
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Roseville
3 Units Available
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
21173 Suffolk
21173 Suffolk Street, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
Remarkable Rental! Great location; 15 min. McLaren Hospital, Selfridge Air Base. Close to I-94. Ready July 1st! Attractive sprawling ranch. Nice entry at the front door. Large front porch accented by white railings.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
41991 Ehrke Drive
41991 Ehrke Drive, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY ON THIS GORGEOUS UPDATED RANCH. OFFERS LARGE CARPETED BASEMENT W/SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA W/WASHER & DRYER AND LOADS OF STORAGE. LOVELY KITCHEN, UPDATED CABINETS, REFRIG. RANGE & BUILT IN DISHWASHER. DOOR-WALL LEADING TO PATIO.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
29629 Harper Ave
29629 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$2,500
3600 sqft
Absolutely beautiful building "For Lease Only" in St. Clair Shores! Seller is open to selling for cash or short term land contract w/ large down! Contact listing broker for more info.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard
21823 Christenbury Creek Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
3354 sqft
Rare new construction LEASE opportunity in Macomb Township's desirable Christenbury Creek community. Arteva's "Lancaster" colonial features over 3,700+ Sqft of finished living space including an elevated study and a sunken flex room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
31705 S River
31705 South River Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1182 sqft
Beautiful, completely remodeled Riverfront Condo! 2nd floor ranch in Upscale community with Elevator. Enjoy incredible sunsets every evening and stunning river view from inside or from your private balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Clemens
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Harper Woods
15 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1311 sqft
Quiet community close to golfing and outdoor recreation at Stony Creek MetroPark and Holland Ponds. Modern, comfortable units built on a single level. Private attached garages for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
28127 Joan St
28127 Joan Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Stunning brick bungalow home located South of Martin Road and West of Little Mack.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16086 Bringard Dr
16086 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1047 sqft
This 3/2 Brick Bungalow is tucked into one of the most peaceful areas of Detroit, just south of 8 Mile and west of Kelly.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
35243 Turner Dr
35243 Turner Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Fabulous 3 Bedroom Condo with 1 Full Bath and 1 Half bath. Exceptional quality kitchen renovation with granite, high end appliances and bamboo flooring. Full basement. Nice window treatments throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21723 Donald Ave
21723 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1084 sqft
Great Opportunity in Eastpointe! This 3 bedroom 1.1 bath rental doesn't disappoint.Large lot, extra storage everywhere! Wood floors through out the main level, with a full bath. Wainscoting in hallway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mount Clemens, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Clemens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

