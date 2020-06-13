/
3 bedroom apartments
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Clemens, MI
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Two story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Enclosed front porch. Great hardwood floors. There is a living room and a dining room. Full unfinished basement. Small back yard with a shed and a carport.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Clemens
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr, Clinton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Located close to I-94, I-696 and Macomb Mall. Apartments have a separate dining area, AC and fully equipped kitchen. Community features a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
31830 Jefferson Ave
31830 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
Lake Living - Property Id: 269940 The house is right on lake st claire with a ton property which includes nice frontage and back property This property is amazing !!!! basement is finished Nice Privacy Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20781 15 Mile Rd
20781 15 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Recently updated three bedroom home for rent. Features hardwood floors throughout. $3,125.00 will get you moved in. ($1875.00 security deposit + $1,250.00 first months rent ) Qualifications: Must have take home income of $3750.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard
39286 East Royal Doulton Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard Available 08/01/20 Executive-style Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, Library, 2 Baths in Clinton Township - Sharp 4 Bedroom, 2650 square foot Colonial Home with 2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
22833 Lake Dr
22833 Lake Drive, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1242 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home, 2 full baths on main floor, Dining Room, Totally remodeled: All new flooring, New Siding, New Kitchen Counter tops and back splashes, New main bathroom (Tub-toilet-sink), New front Deck, New front doors, New interior doors
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
17515 Millar Road
17515 Millar Road, Macomb County, MI
LEASE - Secluded on 3 Acres Behind Gated Privacy Drive is this Gem of a Dream Home for your Family. Grand Entrance into Marble Floor Foyer, Hardwood Formal Dining Room & Library that is Suited with Built in Cherry Bookcases.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
21173 Suffolk
21173 Suffolk Street, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
Remarkable Rental! Great location; 15 min. McLaren Hospital, Selfridge Air Base. Close to I-94. Ready July 1st! Attractive sprawling ranch. Nice entry at the front door. Large front porch accented by white railings.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
41991 Ehrke Drive
41991 Ehrke Drive, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY ON THIS GORGEOUS UPDATED RANCH. OFFERS LARGE CARPETED BASEMENT W/SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA W/WASHER & DRYER AND LOADS OF STORAGE. LOVELY KITCHEN, UPDATED CABINETS, REFRIG. RANGE & BUILT IN DISHWASHER. DOOR-WALL LEADING TO PATIO.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard
21823 Christenbury Creek Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
Rare new construction LEASE opportunity in Macomb Township's desirable Christenbury Creek community. Arteva's "Lancaster" colonial features over 3,700+ Sqft of finished living space including an elevated study and a sunken flex room.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
29891 Quinkert St
29891 Quinkert Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
Roseville house for rent waiting for you to call home! This three bedroom, one and a half bath home, with a basement, and a one and a half car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Clemens
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
60629 New Haven Rd
60629 New Haven Road, Macomb County, MI
Beautiful Home in Lenox For Rent - Beautiful update bungalow located in Lenox Twp. 3 bedroom 2 full bath with huge bonus in loft. Attached garage. AC. Ready to move in! Must apply through listing broker and have proof of income.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23745 Rein
23745 Rein Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1115 sqft
23745 Rein Available 06/13/20 Cut 3 bedroom bungalow W/ appliances included Section 8 Accepted - Cute 3 bedroom bungalow with good space for the family. Large yard and shed. Great location. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. (RLNE5842482)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15898 Oak Steet
15898 Oak Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1178 sqft
Charming Brick Bungalow w/ basement and detached garage - Three bedroom + bungalow with 2 full bathrooms, finished basement, and detached garage . Home features an open concept kitchen and fireplace which are great for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23085 Brittany Ave
23085 Brittany Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Clean and well maintained duplex. Full size basement provides tons of storage space. Completely fenced yard with plenty of shade. 1 car detached garage, large upstairs master with walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
28127 Joan St
28127 Joan Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Stunning brick bungalow home located South of Martin Road and West of Little Mack.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16435 Edmore Dr
16435 Edmore Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21730 Oakwood
21730 Oakwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow with basement - no garage **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th and 14th 12PM-12:45PM** - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th & 14th 12PM-12:45PM** NET MONTHLY INCOME (AFTER TAXES) MUST BE $3,450.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
54426 Pelican Ln
54426 Pelican Lane, Macomb County, MI
Stunning full brick 4535 sq feet 5 bedrooms. (5th on main floor could be office or bed) w/2 story gr w/fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
14904 El Dorado Ter # 27
14904 Eldorado Terrace, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Desirable 3 bedroom townhouse style condo. Kitchen open to family room with walk out to patio. Refrigerator, stove, disposal, microwave and dishwasher are included for your convenience. There is a half bath on the main floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
23025 Kipling St
23025 Kipling Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Up for rent is a beautiful 1100 square foot brick ranch in St. Clair Shores. The property is a 3 bedroom one bath house with a nice large basement and two car garage. The house has hardwood floors throughout that have been recently redone.
