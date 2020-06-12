/
2 bedroom apartments
212 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Madison Heights, MI
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Madison Heights
2 Units Available
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
286 E 13 MILE Road
286 East 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$960
1093 sqft
UNIT 202!! 2 year lease. Large condo with open concept and spacious bedrooms. Located in rear of complex. Laundry facility on entry level. Covered parking and storage closet in hall next to unit. Close to major highways and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Madison Heights
Royal Oak
30 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23044 Harding Ave
23044 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
*UPDATED HAZEL PARK 3 BEDROOM* - Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow in the Heart of Hazel Park! Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Laminate Flooring & Much More! Close to expressways, shopping and
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1725 GARDENIA Avenue
1725 Gardenia Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
UPDATED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT IN GREAT ROYAL OAK LOCATION. LARGE LIVING ROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH DINING ROOM AND CERAMIC TILE BATHROOM. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1805 E 10 MILE Road
1805 East 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
841 sqft
Cozy bungalow with 2 bedrooms plus an office. This house has a large eat in kitchen including all appliances. Original wood floors in the living room, main floor bedroom and office.
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23759 CARLISLE Avenue
23759 Carlisle Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
Spacious and charming first floor apartment in a 2-family home. Large Living Room with original hardwood trim and lovely architectural details leads to a large Dining Room. Both Bedrooms are nice sizes. Kitchen includes all appliances.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2309 BARRETT Avenue
2309 Barrett Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
796 sqft
CUTE /fresh neutral paint scheme throughout, CLEAN / hardwood revealed and restored to its original beauty. COZY/ quiet street ACCESSIBLE within blocks of 696 and I-75
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1986 ALMONT Street
1986 Almont Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
908 sqft
This is the perfect place to call home! Within walking distance to some of Ferndale's hottest spots, but still in a quiet spot in the middle of the city.
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1786 Annabelle St
1786 Annabelle Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1053 sqft
THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW. Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated. This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Madison Heights
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
4 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
51 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1330 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
36 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Northwest Warren
4 Units Available
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Royal Oak
2 Units Available
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Royal Oak
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$939
844 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
