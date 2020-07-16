All apartments in Macomb County
Find more places like 56234 TROON N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macomb County, MI
/
56234 TROON N
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

56234 TROON N

56234 Troon North · (313) 999-0029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

56234 Troon North, Macomb County, MI 48316

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Outstanding (UPPER UNIT) in highly desirable Aberdeen Village. Over 1400 square feet Condo freshly cleaned and prepped, entire condo has just been painted! Spacious, 2 Large bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 Full baths! Attached 1 car garage! Gas Fireplace! Central Heat and Air! Sit on your private balcony and enjoy!!! All appliances included. Enjoy your private Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pool and Jacuzzi, Exercise Room, Fountains and Parks! Award winning Utica Schools! Stony Creek Metro-park is minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56234 TROON N have any available units?
56234 TROON N has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56234 TROON N have?
Some of 56234 TROON N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56234 TROON N currently offering any rent specials?
56234 TROON N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56234 TROON N pet-friendly?
No, 56234 TROON N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 56234 TROON N offer parking?
Yes, 56234 TROON N offers parking.
Does 56234 TROON N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56234 TROON N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56234 TROON N have a pool?
Yes, 56234 TROON N has a pool.
Does 56234 TROON N have accessible units?
No, 56234 TROON N does not have accessible units.
Does 56234 TROON N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56234 TROON N has units with dishwashers.
Does 56234 TROON N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 56234 TROON N has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 56234 TROON N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd
Warren, MI 48091
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road
Harrison, MI 48045
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive
Detroit, MI 48315
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr
Warren, MI 48093
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir
Clinton, MI 48038
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr
Clinton, MI 48038

Similar Pages

Macomb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MICenter Line, MIRochester, MIUtica, MIHazel Park, MISt. Clair Shores, MIMount Clemens, MI
Eastpointe, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIHarper Woods, MIFerndale, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIClawson, MIOak Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIBerkley, MIBirmingham, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity