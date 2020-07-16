56234 TROON N

Amenities

Outstanding (UPPER UNIT) in highly desirable Aberdeen Village. Over 1400 square feet Condo freshly cleaned and prepped, entire condo has just been painted! Spacious, 2 Large bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 Full baths! Attached 1 car garage! Gas Fireplace! Central Heat and Air! Sit on your private balcony and enjoy!!! All appliances included. Enjoy your private Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pool and Jacuzzi, Exercise Room, Fountains and Parks! Award winning Utica Schools! Stony Creek Metro-park is minutes away!