Join Anchor Tenant, J. Baldwin’s, at this well-maintained/professionally managed property. Multiple spaces available: 16997 18 Mile- 1,330 SF- built-out as general office. 16991 18 Mile- 1,100 SF- built-out as general office. 16989 18 Mile- 1,900 SF- former furniture store. Large open space with two private offices. 16991 and 16989 18 Mile Rd can be combined to deliver 3,000 SF Monument signage available All offers subject to the Buyers review and approval of an in-person inspection after the offer is accepted and/or at a later date