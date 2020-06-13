128 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Livonia, MI

Apartment List
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9904 Flamingo Street
9904 Flamingo Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1326 sqft
Lovely ranch with family room addition in heart of Livonia. Living/dining room and hallway to be painted an updated greige color and professionally cleaned before move-in. Refinished hardwood floors, updated light fixtures throughout.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
31307 MINTON Street
31307 Minton Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
972 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Livonia. LIVONIA SCHOOLS! Hardwood floors thru-out, basement, fenced yard, and 2 car garage. All appliances and washer/dryer are on site. Smaller pets may be considered for an additional monthly charge. NO SMOKING.
Last updated June 13
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Last updated June 13
Westland
5 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Last updated June 5
Westland
3 Units Available
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$870
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
860 sqft
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
39611 Springwater Dr
39611 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
STUNNING NEW YORK STYLE, 2 BEDROOM 2 STORY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO WITH CARPET, NEWER WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN! CENTRAL A/C, CEILING FANS, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
18658 Indian
18658 Indian Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with refinished hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Bathroom is nicely updated. There is a 1.5 car garage, a fenced yard, and a partially finished basement.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
18852 Indian
18852 Indian Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
986 sqft
This is a 3 Bedroom 1 bath Bungalow with a large backyard, newer shed, central air. Some Hardwood, some carpeting. No basement or garage.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
39763 ROCKCREST Circle Circle
39763 Rockcrest Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1468 sqft
NOW available. Springwater Park Brick condo. Bright, neutral, open. Outstanding location. Walk to shopping,restaurants & parks. Easy access to commuting corridors( 696, I-275, M-14). Just 30 minutes to Metro airport. Great room with inviting balcony.

Last updated June 13
Westland
1 Unit Available
7412 CENTRAL Street
7412 Central St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR LEASE.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have lots of light and appliances included. Controlled access entry to the community, a beautiful courtyard and lots of parking. Located close to highways and malls.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Last updated June 13
$
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13
$
5 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,158
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Last updated June 13
89 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$752
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Last updated June 13
49 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 13
114 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Livonia, MI

Finding an apartment in Livonia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

