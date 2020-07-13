Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

144 Apartments for rent in Livonia, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Livonia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
19412 ANGLING Street
19412 Angling Street, Livonia, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
865 sqft
This great home features a rare 3 car attached garage. The corner lot offers a nice spacious front and backyard. The drive way is more then enough space for multiple cars.

1 Unit Available
SMB Estates
14082 WOODSIDE
14082 Woodside Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1636 sqft
Awesome Livonia colonial in pristine condition shows like a new home! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, remodeled bathrooms, newer carpet upstairs and in family room, and super clean.

1 Unit Available
9119 Beatrice Street
9119 Beatrice Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Renovated home features refinished hardwood floors, newer windows, new maple cabinets and flooring in kitchen, furnace and doors. Full basement partially finished perfect for game room or man's cave. Immediate occupancy.

1 Unit Available
27732 BENNETT Street
27732 Bennett Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 BEDS, 2 FULL BRICK RANCH WITH LIVONIA STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. TENANT PAY'S ALL UTILITIES: GAS, ELECTRIC & WATER. TENANT MAINTAINS GROUNDS: GRASS, SCRUBS & ANY SNOW OR ICE REMOVAL. TENANT WILL PAY 1ST

1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.

1 Unit Available
27811 5 Mile Road
27811 Five Mile Rd, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,200
1425 sqft
The unit for lease is the larger unit to the west. NOT Lila's Pierogi There are 24 total parking spots with 8 of those in front along 5 Mile. Please do not approach tenants or view without an appointment.

1 Unit Available
29225 7 MILE Road
29225 7 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,000
2200 sqft
Available for Lease at a Busy Livonia Intersection, Great Visibility & Exposure ~ Triple Net Lease Terms subject to Landlord and Tenant Approval~2800 sq ft to get your business up and running~Landlord would prefer a long term tenant, but is open to

1 Unit Available
SMB Estates
14931 FARMINGTON Road
14931 Farmington Road, Livonia, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
Brand New! 55+ Community! Features Your Choice of #8 Unique Floor Plans! Furnishings come with All Stainless Steel appliances, Space Saver Stacked Washer & Dryer! Your choice of Suites Range from 688 sf to 785 sf.

1 Unit Available
38935 Ann Arbor Road
38935 Ann Arbor Road, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,666
2000 sqft
Fantastic office space. Great Freeway access. Multiple sizes available ranging from 2,000 – 26,000 square feet. Medical possible. Large parking lot with land for expansion.

1 Unit Available
37350 VARGO Street
37350 Vargo Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1594 sqft
This wonderfully updated and maintained ranch style home is awaiting it's new tenants! The home boasts a spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless built-in appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters.

1 Unit Available
SMB Estates
35410 Schoolcraft
35410 Schoolcraft Road, Livonia, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1607 sqft
Hard to find RENOVATED, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with quick access to I96/I275 expressways! Beautiful HW floors, SS appliances, full basement. Biking distance to Frost Middle School and Madonna University. Nearby Jack E.
Results within 1 mile of Livonia
Verified

6 Units Available
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

12 Units Available
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

12 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified

3 Units Available
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
860 sqft
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city.
Verified

3 Units Available
Westland
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.

1 Unit Available
40646 Gilbert St
40646 Gilbert Street, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1104 sqft
COME AND SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL AND UNIQUE 1BR 2BA BUNGALOW NEAR ALL OF THE GREAT THINGS DOWNTOWN PLYMOUTH HAS TO OFFER! LOCATED ON A HUGE DOUBLE LOT WITH A 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND LOTS OF STORAGE, THIS HOME, WITH MOST OF IT'S ORIGINAL WOODWORK AND

1 Unit Available
21795 Waldron St
21795 Waldron Street, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
576 sqft
576 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Farmington Hills ranch with 2.5 car detached garage. New paint and flooring. Bathroom has new tile. Kitchen has newer cabinets, floor and countertop. Refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer and one window AC.

1 Unit Available
Chesterfield
19471 Denby
19471 Denby, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Open House Saturday the 11th of July, 2020 from 6 PM to 7 pm Beautifully 3 bedroom Remodeled Bungalow in nice Redford neighborhood - Open House Saturday the 11th of July, 2020 from 2:30 am to 3:30 pm, Apply online at www.completeProperties.

1 Unit Available
18852 Indian
18852 Indian Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
986 sqft
This is a 3 Bedroom 1 bath Bungalow with a large backyard, newer shed, central air. Some Hardwood, some carpeting. No basement or garage.

1 Unit Available
18657 Seminole
18657 Seminole, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Cute, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Redford available for rent! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JULY 11 @ 11:45AM - 18657 Seminole Redford Township, MI 48240 SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JULY 11 @ 11:45AM. Click the link to schedule your showing! https://summit.

1 Unit Available
39854 ROCKCREST Circle
39854 Rockcrest Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1324 sqft
POPULAR SPRINGWATER CONDO FOR LEASE. HOME FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE WINDOWS ADD PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. DOOR WALL TO BALCONY. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 Unit Available
Westland
7870 AUGUST Avenue
7870 August Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1049 sqft
Livonia schools, New Kitchen with Premium Cabinets, Appliances included, under counter lights and recessed lighting. Updated Bath with Jetted Tub. Basement has finished rec room with lav.

1 Unit Available
39621 SPRINGWATER Drive
39621 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
A neat contemporary townhouse condo for rent in the prime location of Northville. Minutes to expressways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plans with high ceilings and lots of big windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Livonia, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Livonia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

