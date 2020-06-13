Apartment List
145 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincoln Park, MI

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2099 CLEVELAND Avenue
2099 Cleveland Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1308 sqft
UPDATED AND SUPER SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE-LINED STREET. FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. GLAZED TUB AND BATH. NEWER FLOORING. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS. FRESH PAINT. EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
475 MILL Street
475 Mill Street, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1224 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1224 SQFT BRICK BUNGALOW 3 BEDROOM IN LINCOLN PARK FOR LEASE. THIS HOME FEATURES FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOM. CLEAN AND TIDY KITCHEN. 1 CAR GARAGE W NEW DOOR AND OPENER. FENCED YARD.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln Park

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ecorse
1 Unit Available
4346 8th St
4346 8th Street, Ecorse, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Charming brick colonial home located North of Southfield and West of W Jefferson Ave. This home features fresh paint and new carpet throughout, dining room, nice updated kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
2243 19th St
2243 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with a partially finished basement and enclosed back porch, kitchen, dining room and living room with wood-burning fireplace. Quiet area and close to schools.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
12937 Pullman St
12937 Pullman Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Southgate home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This is a bungalow home with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors in the kitchen. STOVE IS NOT INCLUDED. Central air and no garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
13741 Longtin St
13741 Longtin Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Southgate. Amenities included: central air, new stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, fenced in yard, and enclosed back porch. No Utilities included.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
5830 Elizabeth Court
5830 Elizabeth Court, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1002 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Allen Park, close to downtown Allen Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, detached garage and yard. Date Available: Mar 21st 2020. $1,250/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Park
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Outer Drive
1 Unit Available
21900 Outer Dr
21900 West Outer Drive, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1173 sqft
West Dearborn House for rent - Property Id: 288705 Completely remodeled three bedroom home in West Dearborn new kitchen new appliances finished basement and ready to move into Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
SK - 4657 Pelham Street
4657 Pelham Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
3 BED 1 BATH Dearborn Heights home is a MUST SEE!! - 4657 Pelham Dearborn Heights, MI 48125 Follow the link to watch a walk through video of the property https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd38rUeQwLA&feature=youtu.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8314 Jackson St
8314 Jackson Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Excellent 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch has an Enclosed Rear Porch, 2 1/2 Car Garage, Full Basement Central Air. Don't miss this one. block away from Champaign Park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4757 Dudley St
4757 Dudley Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
995 sqft
Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. large living room for entertainment. 1.5 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Large eat in kitchen. Near Annapolis HS and Pardee Elementary School.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4102 EDGEWOOD Street
4102 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
Beautiful that has been renovated inside and out. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, glass back splash, New fridge and stove. First floor has ceramic throughout. large laundry room for lots of storage plus washer and dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Snow Woods
1 Unit Available
1845 LINDEN Street
1845 Linden St, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND CLEAN 1,477 SQFT 3BDRM BRICK RANCH. HUGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING WITH 2ND FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 FULL BATH. NEWER FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR. VINYL WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Morley
1 Unit Available
21500 MORLEY Avenue
21500 Morley Avenue, Dearborn, MI
Welcome to 21500 Morley! This generous home boasts 4 beds and 2 and a half baths. Located in the best neighborhoods of Dearborn on a huge corner lot. Newly updated kitchen, floors, and first floor bath make this a wonderful home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4188 SYRACUSE Street
4188 Syracuse Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1006 sqft
MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE. 2015: HOME WAS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWLY RE-DONE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING RM AND 2 BDRMS. NEW ROOF NEW HOT WATER TANK. 1 CAR GARAGE. 1.5 MO SEC DEP AND $300 CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. See attached application procedure.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7885 Katherine St
7885 Katherine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute ranch with no basement . Has a garage and nice size yard . (RLNE4618917)

June 2020 Lincoln Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lincoln Park Rent Report. Lincoln Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lincoln Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lincoln Park rents increased moderately over the past month

Lincoln Park rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lincoln Park stand at $682 for a one-bedroom apartment and $888 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Lincoln Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Lincoln Park over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Lincoln Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lincoln Park, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lincoln Park is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Lincoln Park's median two-bedroom rent of $888 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Lincoln Park.
    • While rents in Lincoln Park fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lincoln Park than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Lincoln Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

