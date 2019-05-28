All apartments in Lincoln Park
1488 Philomene Blvd
Last updated May 28 2019 at 1:01 PM

1488 Philomene Blvd

1488 Philomene Boulevard · (734) 287-6619
Location

1488 Philomene Boulevard, Lincoln Park, MI 48146
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Very cute corner home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Fresh coat of paint in all the rooms. Real hardwood floors. Huge fenced in back yard. Unfinished basement. Detached 2 car garage.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2375. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pet are welcome.
No Section 8.
Lincoln Park Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4896117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 Philomene Blvd have any available units?
1488 Philomene Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln Park, MI.
How much is rent in Lincoln Park, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1488 Philomene Blvd have?
Some of 1488 Philomene Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1488 Philomene Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1488 Philomene Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 Philomene Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1488 Philomene Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1488 Philomene Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1488 Philomene Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1488 Philomene Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1488 Philomene Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 Philomene Blvd have a pool?
No, 1488 Philomene Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1488 Philomene Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1488 Philomene Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 Philomene Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1488 Philomene Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
