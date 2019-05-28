1488 Philomene Blvd

Amenities
Very cute corner home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Fresh coat of paint in all the rooms. Real hardwood floors. Huge fenced in back yard. Unfinished basement. Detached 2 car garage.
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2375. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
Yes, Pet are welcome.
No Section 8.
Lincoln Park Schools
CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619
PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.
"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4896117)