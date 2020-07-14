All apartments in Lansing
Briarcliffe
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Briarcliffe

2305 E Jolly Rd · (517) 394-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI 48910
Forest View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

PRINCEVILLE-1

$672

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

2 Bedrooms

FOLKSTONE-1

$744

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 830 sqft

SANTORINI-1

$849

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Briarcliffe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
internet access
sauna
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos. Briarcliffe offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments as well as two bedroom townhomes. Each home features a galley-style kitchen, large open floor plans, spacious closets, and finished basements in our townhomes! Our community is pet friendly and includes a fitness center, dry saunas, a heated indoor/outdoor pool, sand volleyball court and plenty of green space to simply enjoy a quiet walk.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Additional Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Briarcliffe have any available units?
Briarcliffe offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $672 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $744. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does Briarcliffe have?
Some of Briarcliffe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Briarcliffe currently offering any rent specials?
Briarcliffe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Briarcliffe pet-friendly?
Yes, Briarcliffe is pet friendly.
Does Briarcliffe offer parking?
Yes, Briarcliffe offers parking.
Does Briarcliffe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Briarcliffe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Briarcliffe have a pool?
Yes, Briarcliffe has a pool.
Does Briarcliffe have accessible units?
No, Briarcliffe does not have accessible units.
Does Briarcliffe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Briarcliffe has units with dishwashers.
