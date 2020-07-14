Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog park e-payments internet access sauna

Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos. Briarcliffe offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments as well as two bedroom townhomes. Each home features a galley-style kitchen, large open floor plans, spacious closets, and finished basements in our townhomes! Our community is pet friendly and includes a fitness center, dry saunas, a heated indoor/outdoor pool, sand volleyball court and plenty of green space to simply enjoy a quiet walk.